Jio GigaFiber Commercial launch in March 2019: Everything you need to know

There is a piece of Good news from Jio, especially for those who were waiting for the commercial launch of the Jio GigaFiber. According to a report from India Today, the Reliance Jio GigaFiber commercial rollout to commence from March 2019.

The company is currently in the testing phase, where the Jio GigaFiber is already available in select tier 2 and tier 1 cities with free preview offer.

Available in 1100 cities with 1100 GB free data

As of now, the Jio GigaFiber service is limited to New Delhi and Mumbai. With the commercial launch, GigaFiber will be available in 1100 cities across the country. Jio is planning to connect 50 million houses with high-speed internet connectivity with Jio GigaTV set-top box to offer high-speed HD DTH service.

In the initial phase, the company will include free 1100 GB of high-speed data per month for the first three months. As of now, there is no information on the internet packages offered by Jio. Though the first three months service will be free, a user has a make a security deposit of Rs 4500 for the router and installation, which will be returned upon the cancellation of service.

With Jio 4G LTE network, Reliance changed the way we all consume multimedia content on smartphones. Similarly, with the commercial rollout of the Jio GigaFiber service, the company will offer high-speed internet connection at a fraction of cost.

Are you waiting for the Jio GigaFiber service or your city already has Jio GigaFiber connectivity? Share your views in the comment box.

