ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Jio GigaFiber Commercial launch in March 2019: Everything you need to know

Jio GigaFiber will offer free 1100 GB high-speed data per month

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    There is a piece of Good news from Jio, especially for those who were waiting for the commercial launch of the Jio GigaFiber. According to a report from India Today, the Reliance Jio GigaFiber commercial rollout to commence from March 2019.

    Jio GigaFiber Commercial launch in March 2019

     

    The company is currently in the testing phase, where the Jio GigaFiber is already available in select tier 2 and tier 1 cities with free preview offer.

    Available in 1100 cities with 1100 GB free data

    As of now, the Jio GigaFiber service is limited to New Delhi and Mumbai. With the commercial launch, GigaFiber will be available in 1100 cities across the country. Jio is planning to connect 50 million houses with high-speed internet connectivity with Jio GigaTV set-top box to offer high-speed HD DTH service.

    In the initial phase, the company will include free 1100 GB of high-speed data per month for the first three months. As of now, there is no information on the internet packages offered by Jio. Though the first three months service will be free, a user has a make a security deposit of Rs 4500 for the router and installation, which will be returned upon the cancellation of service.

    With Jio 4G LTE network, Reliance changed the way we all consume multimedia content on smartphones. Similarly, with the commercial rollout of the Jio GigaFiber service, the company will offer high-speed internet connection at a fraction of cost.

    Are you waiting for the Jio GigaFiber service or your city already has Jio GigaFiber connectivity? Share your views in the comment box.

    Source

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 10:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 5, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue