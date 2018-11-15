ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Jio GigaFiber: How to register for Reliance FTTH broadband connection

Here's how you can register for Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband connection online.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jio announced its GigaFiber broadband service a couple of months back and the company has also made the website accessible for registration. Let us tell you that the registration process depends upon the coverage area. So here are the eligible cover cities from which you can register for the GigaFiber connection.

    Jio GigaFiber: How to register for Reliance FTTH broadband connection

     
    • Bangalore
    • Chennai 
    • Pune 
    • Lucknow 
    • Kanpur 
    • Raipur 
    • Nagpur 
    • Indore 
    • Thane 
    • Bhopal 
    • Ghaziabad 
    • Ludhiana 
    • Coimbatore 
    • Agra 
    • Madhurai 
    • Nashik 
    • Faridabad 
    • Meerut 
    • Rajkot 
    • Srinagar 
    • Amritsar 
    • Patna 
    • Allahabad 
    • Ranchi Jodhpur 
    • Kota 
    • Guwahati 
    • Chandigarh 
    • Solapur

    If you are in the above-mentioned cities then you are eligible for applying for the registration process of Jio GigaFiber broadband connection. If you are interested in the connection then you can register for it online and here are the simple steps from which you can apply for the service.

    The very first thing you need to do is to head to Jio's official website www.jio.com. There you can see a banner JioGigaFiber, you need to click on "Invite JioGigaFiber Now" under the banner which will open a registration window.

    Jio GigaFiber: How to register for Reliance FTTH broadband connection

    In this window, you have to enter the location where you want the broadband connection. There is a map also which will help you in placing the correct address. Once you are done with the address you need to click the "Confirm" button.

    Jio GigaFiber: How to register for Reliance FTTH broadband connection

     

    After clicking the confirm button, you will be directed to another window where you have to fill your details like Full Name, Mobile Number, and Email ID. After filling the form you need to click on Generate OTP.

    Jio GigaFiber: How to register for Reliance FTTH broadband connection

    After that, you will set an OTP on the number which you have entered in the form. You have to enter the OTP and click on "Verify OTP" this will lead you to a window which reads "Thank you for showing your interest in JioGigaFiber. We will come back to you on SMS & Email."

    Jio GigaFiber: How to register for Reliance FTTH broadband connection

    Now you have to enter your address once again and Type of Address. So you can choose from Home address, Work address, Parent's address, Relative's address and other. Once you are done filling the form you have to click proceed, and you are all set to go.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue