Jio Network Just Got A Lot Better For Karnataka Subscribers

Jio has officially confirmed that it has deployed an additional 5 MHz spectrum in the 1800 band to improve range and connectivity. In a press release, the company has confirmed that it has completed the deployment of additional 20 MHz of spectrum across Karnataka, which Jio recently acquired during the latest DoT spectrum auction.

According to the company, this additional spectrum of the network should improve the Jio network experience across the state of Karnataka. Do note that the telecom provider has already fully deployed 80 Mhz spectrum across 850Mhz, 1800 Mhz & 2300 MHz bands.

The company also specifies that it is a state leader when it comes to Deployed Sites and Network throughput across Karnataka. The brand also suggests that these additional spectrums should help people working from home and learning from home with better speed and connectivity.

Jio Network Statistics In Karnataka

According to TRAI, Jio has 22.1 million subscribers in Karnataka and there is a huge demand for 4G towers, where the company claims to have increased the 4G network by 28 percent in 2021 across the state. When it comes to 4G network, Jio currently has the largest footprint in the state with 23,000 Plus true 4G network sites.

The company recently acquired 488.35MHZ (850MHZ, 1800MHZ, and 2300MHZ included) spectrum across 22 circles for a whopping price of Rs. 57,123 crores for the next 20 years. The company has increased the 4G coverage by 55% and has a subscriber base of 443 million across the country.

According to Jio, the additional spectrum coverage should help you onboard the next 300 million users and is currently working on developing an in-house 5G network, which is expected to launch in select markets by mid-2022, post the 5G spectrum action.

What Does This Mean To Users?

If you are in Karnataka, then the additional spectrum bands should help you get a better range and improved speeds. This should help the brand to offer better bandwidth in urban areas, where, the number of users is much higher when compared to the rural area. Some of these bands also offer more coverage, hence the company should be able to serve more users with the same number of towers.

