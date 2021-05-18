MTNL Revises Five Packs; Offering 2GB Data Per Day And Unlimited Calling News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ever since the DoT suspended its plan to merge both BSNL and MTNL, the latter has been launching and revising its plans. MTNL also extended the validity of several plans which start from Rs. 196 and goes up to Rs. 1,499.

These plans are known as STV 196, STV 329, STV 399, STV 1298, and PV 1499. So, let's have a look at the benefits of these revised plans.

MTNL Revised Plans Under Rs. 500: Details

The Rs. 196, where users get 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, and unlimited calling for only 28 days. The plan of Rs. 329 offers 2GB of data, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 45 days' reports Only Tech.

The report said that MTNL has already shared this information on its Mumbai website. Besides, the company said that Rs. 399 will offer 500MB data per day along with 100 messages per day and unlimited calling for only 28 days.

MTNL Revised Plans Under Rs. 1,500: Details

The company provides two plans under the segment. The first plan of Rs. 1,298 plan, where the user used to get GB of data for 270 days; however, this plan now ships 3GB data without any calling benefit and message benefit. This pack only fulfils the data needs.

The Rs. 1,499 offers 2GB of data per day, 100 messages, and unlimited calling for 365 days.

MTNL Not Offering 4G Services

It is worth mentioning that MTNL does not offer 4G services in the country, which is why its user base is nowhere close to telecom operators. In fact, BSNL is also ahead of MTNL as the former is upgrading its 3G sites to offer 4G services in some parts of the country.

On the other hand, the Government has excluded Chinese vendors from the trusted partner list, which means both state-run telecom operators are not allowed to use ZTE in the deployment of the 4G network.

In addition, the MTNL is sitting on Rs. 20,000 crores debt that's why the telco earlier said that it will be focussing on business to business segment. However, we believe that the MTNL management is not interested in competing against other players.

Besides, the company is not that active in terms of bringing offers and benefits for the existing customers in Delhi and Mumbai.

