Reliance Jio Becomes Fifth Strongest Brand Globally: Brand Finance
After becoming the number one telecom operator in the country, Reliance Jio has now become the fifth largest brand globally. The telecom operator has managed to beat Apple, Disney, Tencent, Nike Alibaba, and more, as per brand valuation consultancy firm Brand Finance's new report.
The report said that this is the first time Reliance Jio entered into that space with a 91.7 score and receives an AAA+ brand rating. "Jio scores highest in all metrics - consideration conversion, reputation, recommendation, word of mouth, innovation, customer service, and value for money - compared to its telecom competitors in India," Brand Finance said. Notably, Reliance Jio is known for affordable plans and garnered millions of subscribers in just four years of its operations. In fact, it has become the number one telecom operator in India.
"The brand has no major weaknesses within the sector, and unlike other telecoms brands globally, Jio has shown that it has broken the mould, and enjoys genuine affection from consumers," Brand Finance said. Additionally, the firm said that Reliance Jio is the fastest growing brand in terms of ranking. Furthermore, Brand France has also listed the other top four brands and as per the firms, there are Porshe, Coca Cola, We Chat, and Sberbank.
Airtel Added 4.3 Million Customers In November 2020
Meanwhile, TRAI data said that Airtel has added 4.3 million customers in November. This means that Airtel beat Reliance Jio, Vi (Vodafone-Idea), BSNL in the subscriber race. This is the fourth month where Airtel gained more users than Reliance Jio.
TRAI data highlighted that Airtel is now serving 334.65 million customers. Furthermore, Airtel has managed to get 28. 97 percent, which means there is a 1.3 percent growth in the data. On the other hand, Reliance Jio added only 1.3 million customers and Vi lost 2.89 million users in the country.
