Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack offer extended; offers 8GB data for 4 days

Reliance Jio has completely transformed and disrupted the Indian telecom space. With its debut, a tariff war started in the country's telecom market and it is getting fiercer by the affordable and unlimited plans that the telco is offering for its subscribers.

Back in September this year, the service provider completed its second anniversary. And, to celebrate two years of its operations in the country, the telco introduced the 'Jio Celebrations Pack' offer. Under this offer, the telco offered 8GB of additional monthly data for free for its subscribers in September and October. Now, it looks like the same has been extended once again.

Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack

As per a recent report by TelecomTalk, the telco is crediting 8GB of free data for its existing prepaid subscribers. Notably, Jio Celebrations Pack offers this data offer as 2GB of data per day for four days. It will be credited in the form of vouchers and these will be credited automatically to the user account. The same can be checked under the MyJio app's My Plans section. Jio users should keep in mind that this offer can be availed only until November 30.

As mentioned above, this Celebrations Pack offer was announced in September to celebrate two years of its operations in the country. As a part of the celebrations, the company also teamed up with Cadbury to offer 1GB of free data on the purchase of a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate. This was applicable for all the users. Notably, one user was able to avail this offer only once.

Jio Diwali cashback offer

After these offers, the telecom operator came up with the 100% cashback offer on account of Diwali. Under this offer, the telco offered 100% cashback for its subscribers on a wide range of tariff plans. This cashback is valid until November 30 and the coupons that were credited to the subscribers can be used until December 31. It also introduced the Rs. 1,699 tariff plan, which will offer three Rs. 500 vouchers and one Rs. 200 voucher. These vouchers can be used at the Reliance Digital Xpress Mini and Reliance Digital stores on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5,000.