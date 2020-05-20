ENGLISH

    Reliance Jio Discontinues Rs. 98 Prepaid Recharge Plan

    By
    |

    In a recent move, Reliance Jio has discontinued the base daily data plan priced at Rs. 98. Well, this plan has been replaced by the Rs. 129 prepaid plan that also offers similar benefits except for the addition of non-Jio voice calling minutes. The plan has been slashed from the Jio portfolio is no longer listed on the company website and MyJio app as well.

    With the discontinuation of the Rs. 98 prepaid plan from the Jio prepaid portfolio, the lowest recharge plan from the telecom operator is priced at Rs. 129. This plan is available across all the operational circles of the telco. And, subscribers of the service can avail the same by recharging for Rs. 129 from any platform including third-party apps or UPI payment platforms.

    Reliance Jio Rs. 129 Plan Benefits

    The Reliance Jio Rs. 129 prepaid plan provides almost the same benefits as the Rs. 98 plan. It offers subscribers with 2GB of high-speed data for a validity period of 28 days. The prepaid plan comes bundled with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls, 300 SMSes throughout the validity period, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps.

    The difference is that the Rs. 129 recharge plan bundles free non-Jio voice calling benefits of up to 1,000 minutes. On the other hand, the users of the Jio Rs. 98 prepaid plan had to opt for a separate recharge for voice calls to other networks.

    Recent Changes To Jio Portfolio

    Jio has opted to discontinue the Rs. 98 prepaid plan after the introduction of the Rs. 999 prepaid plan for its subscribers. This new plan provides a whopping 3GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio numbers, 100 SMS per day, 3,000 minutes of non-Jio voice calls, and complimentary access to Jio suite of apps. This plan has a validity of 84 days and is available for subscribers across the country.

     

    The other newly introduced Jio prepaid plans include the Rs. 2,399 plan and the Rs. 4,999 plan. Both are long-term validity plans valid for 365 and 350 days respectively. You can check out more details regarding the Jio prepaid plans from here.

    reliance jio news

