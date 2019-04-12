Reliance Jio offers up to Rs. 10,000 worth benefits on buying Vivo V15, V15 Pro News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu This cricket season, buy Vivo V15 or V15 Pro and get attractive benefits worth up to Rs. 10,000 from Jio.

It's the IPL season and cricket fever is everywhere. To make use of this season, Reliance Jio and Vivo have joined hands to provide attractive discounts and offers for the buyers of the newly launched Vivo V15 and V15 Pro.

Reliance Jio offer

Under the Reliance Jio-Vivo Cricket Offer, both the new and existing prepaid subscribers of the telco buying these Vivo smartphones will get benefits worth Rs. 10,000. Users have to recharge with Rs. 299 prepaid plan every month to get these benefits. This plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits including local and national. It also includes free SMS and 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days.

Doing so, Reliance Jio prepaid subscribers will get 40 discount vouchers of Rs. 150 each, which is Rs. 6,000 cashback. Users can use a voucher during the next recharge cycle of Rs. 299 to get the benefits of the plan at a discounted rate of Rs. 149, which is almost 50% lesser than its actual price.

Talking about the other benefits, the Jio users buying the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro will get Rs. 1,000 cashack on Paytm on booking flight tickets, Rs. 100 discount on Behrouz Biryani, Rs. 1,200 off on ZoomCar, Rs. 100 discount on Fasoos, Rs. 1,750 cashback on ClearTrip, Rs. 500 discount on FirstCry and Rs. 150 discount on Myntra. These discounts total to Rs. 4,000. So, the overall benefits of buying the Vivo V15 duo totals to Rs. 10,000.

Vivo V15, V15 Pro price

The Vivo V15 Pro was launched for Rs. 28,990 in the country. It comes with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, triple cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 5MP third sensor with is an ultra wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Vivo V15 priced at Rs. 23,990 is a downgraded variant with a similar selfie camera mechanism and resolution. It also has a triple camera module at its rear with the only difference being a 12MP primary sensor.