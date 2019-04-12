ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Reliance Jio offers up to Rs. 10,000 worth benefits on buying Vivo V15, V15 Pro

    This cricket season, buy Vivo V15 or V15 Pro and get attractive benefits worth up to Rs. 10,000 from Jio.

    By
    |

    It's the IPL season and cricket fever is everywhere. To make use of this season, Reliance Jio and Vivo have joined hands to provide attractive discounts and offers for the buyers of the newly launched Vivo V15 and V15 Pro.

    Jio offers up to Rs. 10,000 worth benefits on buying Vivo V15, V15 Pro

     

    Reliance Jio offer

    Under the Reliance Jio-Vivo Cricket Offer, both the new and existing prepaid subscribers of the telco buying these Vivo smartphones will get benefits worth Rs. 10,000. Users have to recharge with Rs. 299 prepaid plan every month to get these benefits. This plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits including local and national. It also includes free SMS and 3GB data per day for a period of 28 days.

    Doing so, Reliance Jio prepaid subscribers will get 40 discount vouchers of Rs. 150 each, which is Rs. 6,000 cashback. Users can use a voucher during the next recharge cycle of Rs. 299 to get the benefits of the plan at a discounted rate of Rs. 149, which is almost 50% lesser than its actual price.

    Talking about the other benefits, the Jio users buying the Vivo V15 and V15 Pro will get Rs. 1,000 cashack on Paytm on booking flight tickets, Rs. 100 discount on Behrouz Biryani, Rs. 1,200 off on ZoomCar, Rs. 100 discount on Fasoos, Rs. 1,750 cashback on ClearTrip, Rs. 500 discount on FirstCry and Rs. 150 discount on Myntra. These discounts total to Rs. 4,000. So, the overall benefits of buying the Vivo V15 duo totals to Rs. 10,000.

    Vivo V15, V15 Pro price

    The Vivo V15 Pro was launched for Rs. 28,990 in the country. It comes with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, triple cameras at its rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 5MP third sensor with is an ultra wide-angle lens. On the other hand, the Vivo V15 priced at Rs. 23,990 is a downgraded variant with a similar selfie camera mechanism and resolution. It also has a triple camera module at its rear with the only difference being a 12MP primary sensor.

     

    Read More About: vivo news reliance jio smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 10:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue