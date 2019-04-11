ENGLISH

    Tata Sky launches Lite packs priced at Rs. 199 in regional languages

    Tata Sky comes with a new set of channel packs.

    Back in March, the DTH service provider Tata Sky launched new smart packs in multiple regional languages for its subscribers. Now, the service provider has launched a slew of Lite packs for the regional audience.

    As per a report by TelecomTalk, some Tata Sky subscribers have spotted these packs on the app hinting that these are ready for subscription. These new Lite packs will be bundled with select pay channels that the users can add to the already existing channels. Let's take a look at the details of these Lite packs from here.

    Tata Sky Lite packs

    These new Lite packs are priced at Rs. 199 and are available in many regional languages. This pricing includes the pack charge, NCF and taxes. However, each language pack will have a different number of channels. For instance, the Telugu Lite pack priced at Rs. 199 will bundle 17 channels while the Tamil Lite pack has 10 channels and the Kannada Lite packs 21 channels.

    Other packs from Tata Sky

    Tata Sky launched the smart packs for subscribers in different regional languages and each of these packs has a varying number of channels and a different price point. The Hindi Smart plan, Punjabi Smart plan, Telugu Smart plan, Kannada Smart plan, Gujarati Smart plan and Malayalam Smart plan are priced at Rs. 249. The others are priced relatively lower.

    The DTH service provider is also offering the Annual Flexi plan as a replacement to the long-term plans offered by rival DTH operators. Under this offer, subscribers should pay a deposit of a whole year's subscription cost in their account to get benefits such as free subscription for month at the end of the year. Also, there are mini packs at a lower cost but these offer only a few set of channels for the subscribers.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 13:02 [IST]
