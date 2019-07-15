ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TRAI Can't Modify Recommended Penalty In Interconnection Case: Report

    By
    |

    Clearing the air around the Interconnection battle between Reliance Jio and other telcos, TRAI has said that it is no a position to modify the previously recommended penalty on Vodafone India, Idea Celluar (Before Merger), and Bharti Airtel. The main reason behind this is that the regulator is bound by the Telecom Act.

    TRAI Can't Modify Recommended Penalty In Interconnection Case

     

    TRAI has also intimated the Department of Telecom (DOT) that it is "constrained from offering any further comments" on the matter and take a call on the issue, reports PTI.

    The regulator has already given its views in response to a backreference, back in 2017 by DOT. As per the ACT provisions there is no scope for further modifications, the report adds.

    As per the Act, once a recommendation is referred back to TRAI by DoT, the regulator has to reply within 15 daysto the central government with suggestions after considering the reference made by the government.After receiving further recommendation, if any, the Centre shall take a final decision, the Act says.

    In fact, Digital Communications Commission (DCC) the apex body of DOT has also approved imposing a penalty on Airtel Vodafone and Idea for not providing interconnectivity to Reliance Jio Infocomm.

    However, DCC asked the TRAI to review Rs. 3,050 crores of penalty, amid financial stress in the sector.

    Interconnection usage charges or "IUC" means the charge payable by one service provider to other service providers for the usage of the network elements for origination, transit or termination of the calls.

    To recall, TRAI recommended imposing a total penalty of Rs. 3, 050 crores on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone for denying interconnectivity to Reliance Jio, back in October 2016.

    As we all know that the telecom sector is already sitting on a huge debt and imposing another penalty on them will put more pressure on their revenue books. This could lead to another legal battle against the levy of any fine.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: trai
    Story first published: Monday, July 15, 2019, 16:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 15, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue