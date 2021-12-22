Vi Delivers Special Phone Number To Your Doorstep: How To Get News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The merged telecom entity Vi aka Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of a new service that lets subscribers get a customized, special or VIP phone number. What's more interesting is that users can get these special phone numbers delivered to their doorsteps. Currently, this new service introduced by Vi is active only in select cities across India.

Vi Customized Phone Numbers

As the name suggests, the customized mobile number service introduced by Vi is created on the basis of user preference. It can be related to the birthday, anniversary date, or other special occasions of the user. To get these special phone numbers, users need to head to the Vodafone Idea store and provide their details.

As announced by the telco, Vi users can get these premium phone numbers delivered by the executive to their doorstep sans any additional charges. Currently, Vodafone Idea subscribers in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Jaipur can get this service.

How To Get Vi Special Phone Number

If you want to use the Vi special phone number delivered to your doorstep, then you need to follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: To get a special phone number delivered to your home or office, Vodafone Idea subscribers have to just visit the official website of the telco and click on the link stating "choosing your fancy mobile numbers online". Alternatively, you can click on https://www.myvi.in/new-connection/choose-your-fancy-mobile-numbers-online/.

Step 2: Here, you need to fill in the details such as the existing mobile number and Pincode.

Step 3: You need to choose a personalized or special phone number. You can either select the same from the suggestions on the website or key in your own preferred phone number.

Step 4: Once the chosen preferred number has been entered, you can key in your name and address to confirm the order.

Step 5: Now, complete the payment to get the new mobile number delivered to your doorstep.

That's it!

Do keep in mind that the premium number will be available for free of cost. In other cases, subscribers have to pay Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,000. Also, note that the preferred number may not be available at any given.

