Vi Integrates Vi Movies & TV In Vi App: Here's How To Access Content

Vodafone-Idea has come up with a new offer for its customers. The telecom operator has integrated Vi Movies & TV with the Vi app. Notably, Vi Movies & TV offers OTT services and has been developed by the telecom operator. The users will get access to the application after the prepaid and postpaid plan recharges their numbers.

Users should know that the app offers different tiers with different plans. However, after this integration user can access Vi Movies & TV content on the Vi app, which means users do not have to download the extra app.

Vodafone-Idea Increased Content Benefit

For the unaware, the Vodafone-Idea application is providing recharge facilities, cashback, new SIM, access to live TV, caller tune, international roaming, trending videos, and more. However, the telecom operator added the OTT services if they want to watch the view content.

"Offering a simplified and new user experience, Vi App will now double up as an OTT app offering a rich repertoire of content, in addition to the wide range of products & services available," Vodafone Idea said.

The company also said that this integration will allow users to view more than 450 live TV channels. It will offer Colors HD, Discovery, MTV, AajTak, India TV, CNBC Awaaz, ZeeCinema, and more channels.

In addition, the Vi application will offer access to Voot Select, Discovery, Lionsgate Play, SunNxt, and Shemaroo Me. In addition, the integrated app is available for all Android and iOS users. However, to download, users have to visit Play Store and Vi app. After installing the app, users have to write their Vodafone-Idea mobile number for getting the OTP. Then tap on the start option and it is done.

Vodafone-Idea To Launch Music Streaming Application

Meanwhile, the company said that it is planning to launch a Music streaming application in India. The company wants to join hands with content providers for the services. The partnership will allow Vodafone-Idea to offer services in 15 languages. The company might launch the same services in the coming months. The upcoming app of Vodafone-Idea is expected to give tough competition to JioSaavn and Wynk Music.

