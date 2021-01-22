Vi Offering Content In Basic, Classic And VIP Tiers To Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

After offering double data benefits, Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has now restricted its content services on the Movies and TV segment. Under these restrictions, the company has categorized its content into Basic, Classic, and VIP tiers. The tier totally depends upon the prepaid plans that you are using.

The lowest tier is known as Basic, while the highest is known as VIP. Notably, postpaid plans of the company are providing both Vi Movies and TV access above Rs. 149.

Vi Movies And TV Tariff Plans And Offers: Details

It is worth mentioning that Vi Movies and TV access is available for 24*7 Live TV channels for Basic users. Whereas, the Classic tier will provide 24*7 access to all web series, latest originals, Live TV channels, news, movies, and daily TV shows. Similarly, the VIP tier also ships all services of the Classic tier and Hollywood movies. However, to avail the content from the Lionsgate Play users have to recharge with Rs. 405, Rs. 558, and Rs. 398. Additionally, to get Voot Select and other users have to select Classis tier services.

List Of All Plans That Ships Basic, Classic, And VIP Tiers

The Classic services are available at Rs. 248, Rs. 249,Rs. 299, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 499, Rs. 555, Rs. 595,Rs. 599, Rs. 699, Rs.795, Rs. 819, Rs. 1,197, Rs. 2,399, Rs. 2,595. The Basic access is available with Rs. 149, Rs. 1,499, Rs. 269, Rs. 379, Rs. 218, Rs. 199, and Rs. 219. The VIP access is priced at Rs. 405, Rs. 558, Rs. 398. On the other hand, the postpaid plans are available at Rs. 1,099, Rs. 699, Rs. 499, Rs. 399, Rs. 649, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,348.

Best Mobiles in India