Vi Launches Rs. 948 Postpaid Plan; Offering Extra Connection Along With Unlimited Data

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has brought a new postpaid plan for its customers. The Rs. 948 is an upgraded version of the Rs. 699 entertainment Plus plan and is available only in UP East circle.

Under this new plan, users will get an extra connection at Rs. 249. This plan comes with one-month validity, reports Only Tech. The new plan is also providing unlimited data to a primary connection, 30GB of data on the secondary connection, and once it ends users will be charged Rs. 20 for per GB.

In addition, this plan comes with STD, local, and national roaming. It includes 100 messages per month on all connections. Besides, this connection will offer access to TV subscription and Vi free movies. Furthermore, Rs. 948 postpaid pack comes with Zee5 Premium access for one year. It also ships access to Amazon Prime, Vi Movies, and TV subscription for 365 days.

This postpaid pack comes after the company launched Rs. 1,348 RED X plan. This is also a postpaid plan and comes with two connections, which means an extra connection. This pack also offering 30GB high speed to the secondary connection.

Similarly, the data exhaustion secondary user has to pay Rs. 20 per GB. Besides, this pack is offering a 50GB data rollover facility to the secondary connection.

Apart from these benefits, users will get unlimited calling and 100 messages every month. It also includes a Netflix subscription close to Rs. 5,988, a one-year access to Amazon Prime, Zee5 access worth Rs. 999. It also ships free Vi Movies and TV applications.

For the unaware, the telecom operator has also increased the prices of entry-level postpaid plans. These packs are now priced at Rs. 649 and Rs. 799. Earlier, these plans were available at Rs. 598 and Rs. 749.

