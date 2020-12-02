Vi Rs. 1,348 RedX Family Postpaid Plan With Bundled Benefits Launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vi is expanding its lineup of prepaid and postpaid plans of late. The latest addition to the company's postpaid plan lineup is the Rs. 1,348 RedX Family postpaid plan. The new plan comes with a slew of benefits and bundled subscriptions as well.

Vi Rs. 1,348 RedX Family Postpaid Plan

The newly launched Vi RedX Family postpaid plan priced at Rs. 1,348 bundles benefits such as subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Netflix and ZEE5 Premium. It comes with two connections and offers unlimited high-speed data access to the primary connection.

As per the listing on the official Vi website spotted by OnlyTech, the newly launched Rs. 1,348 postpaid plan is positioned along with the other postpaid plans that were launched by the company. As mentioned above, the primary connection will get unlimited high-speed data benefits while the secondary connection will get 30GB of high-speed data. It is possible for the secondary connection to get additional high-speed data at Rs. 20 per GB. Also, there is a data rollover facility of up to 50GB for this connection.

The Vi Rs. 1,348 Family postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per month. As of now, the telecom operator has not revealed how much high-speed data and voice calling minutes it will offer despite the unlimited voice calling benefit.

Annual Subscriptions You Will Get

As mentioned above, the Vi Rs. 1,348 bundles a slew of subscriptions including one-year Amazon Prime membership priced at Rs. 999, Netflix priced at Rs. 5,988 and ZEE5 Premium priced at Rs. 999. Also, there is access to domestic and international airport lounges four times a year for the primary connection. Notably, the Vi Rs. 1,348 RedX Family postpaid plan is available for subscribers in select circles and we need to wait to know if there will be a wider rollout.

