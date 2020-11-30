Vi Rs. 1,197 Prepaid Plan Benefits Detailed: Weekend Data Rollover And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After the launch of the new brand identity, Vi back in September this year, the telco has come up with beneficial prepaid plans for its subscribers. In a recent move, the telco has introduced a new prepaid alongside a new 'Weekend Data Rollover' scheme. Well, the talk is about the Rs. 1,197 prepaid plan that brings many benefits for users.

Vi Rs. 1,197 Prepaid Plan Detailed

The Vi Rs. 1,197 prepaid plan is a long-term plan with a validity of six months. This prepaid plan bundles benefits such as unlimited voice calling to any network, be it Vi or others in the country, 1.5GB of data benefits per day, and 100 SMSes per day all through its validity of 180 days.

Notably, this plan is priced close to the Rs. 1,499 offered by Vodafone Idea. But it is priced relatively higher as the Rs. 1,499 plan is a yearly one and offers only 24GB data throughout its validity period. In terms of comparison, the Vi Rs. 1,1,97 plan introduced recently offers 270GB data throughout 180 days of its validity.

Weekend Data Rollover Facility

In addition to the benefits that it offers, the Rs. 1,197 prepaid plan from Vi also falls under the 'Weekend Data Rollover' facility. This means that unused data from weekdays can be rolled over to the weekends. Detailing on the same, the leftover daily data benefit from the weekends will be carry forwarded to the weekends so that subscribers can binge-watch their favorite TV shows during weekends.

What's more interesting is that the Vi Rs. 1,197 prepaid plan also comes with free access to Vi Movies & TV app. Having detailed these benefits, we can say that this specific long-term prepaid plan from Vi is one of the best plans offered by the telco in the prepaid segment. If you are interested in the same, then you can recharge for the same via the company's official website or mobile app.

