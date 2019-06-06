ENGLISH

    Vodafone 5G Goes Official In Italy — Third Country in Europe To Experience 5G Network

    By
    |

    When it comes to 5G network adoption, Europe is in lead, as Italy becomes the latest country to offer 5G network, and Italy is the third country in Europe to do so. Vodafone 5G network is now available in Italy, and here is everything you need to know about the Vodafone 5G network.

    Vodafone 5G Goes Official In Italy

     

    Available in 28 municipalities

    Vodafone 5G network is now available in 28 municipalities across five big cities in the country, such as Milan, Turin, Bologna, Rome, and Naples. The company is planning to increase the 5G connectivity in Italy, and CEO of Vodafone has claimed that the 5G network will be available across 100 cities by 2021. Vodafone CEO also states that in the next 4-5 years the 5G network will have the same amount of coverage as the 4G network.

    Device partners

    As of now, Vodafone Italy has partnered with Xiaomi, LG, and Samsung to offer 5G smartphones with flagship specifications. The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G, LG V50 ThinQ 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G are the first set of smartphones available in Italy with 5G network support.

    According to the statement from the company, users who are with the 4G network can upgrade to the 5G network, which costs additional €5/month, where the data allocation will remain identical to the previous package.

    What do we think about the 5G network?

    As speculated, many telecom providers have started to test and launch a 5G network in the different parts of the world, where users can experience gigabit level internet speed on handheld devices. However, the main issue with the 5G network is the range, as the coverage of the 5G network is limited, and one has to buy a new 5G smartphones to test out the 5G network, which are very expensive.

     

    With the 5G network, users can definitely enjoy high-speed internet. However, one should also note that the data consumption speed on a 5G network is much quicker compared to a 4G network, and telcos have to come up with data plans that offer unlimited or broadband-like internet.

    As of now, there is no information on the launch of 5G network in India, as the spectrum allocation for the 5G network has to be done. However, companies like OnePlus have started to test the 5G network in the country.

    Read More About: 5g vodafone news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 15:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019
