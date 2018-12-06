ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vodafone Idea to bring new upload speed powerhouse to India: Opensignal

But the combined network power of Vodafone Idea should help the merged operator overcome these challenges - allowing it to not only improve upload speeds but also mount a serious challenge

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    According to a report by OpenSignal, Vodafone Idea is expected to create an upload speed powerhouse in the market as the operator topped 4G upload speed table, with a 30 percent faster score.

    Vodafone Idea to bring new upload speed powerhouse to India

     

    The idea recently won OpenSignal's Upload Experience award in our India Mobile Network Experience Report, with a score nearly 25 percent faster than its closest rival's. The operator also topped our 4G upload speed table, with a 30 percent faster score.

    It said in India, 4G upload speeds for all four operators have dropped since the start of 2018, most likely as a result of increased network congestion as data demands grow.

    But the combined network power of Vodafone Idea should help the merged operator overcome these challenges - allowing it to not only improve upload speeds but also mount a serious challenge in our other mobile experience metrics.

    Opensignla's pointed out that Idea has led our 4G upload category for the whole of 2018 so far, but its speeds have dropped 13 percent to 3.9 Mbps over the 10 months.

    Vodafone's fell by a slightly higher percentage of 14 percent to 3 Mbps, as Airtel's score fell 12 percent to 2.5 Mbps, while Jio stayed virtually stable in our measurements on 1.6 Mbps.

    Furthermore, the merged Vodafone Idea won't have the sum of each operator's upload speed, but their leading speeds will reinforce one another. The benefits of combining spectrum could also lead to a boost in capacity which could improve speeds further for Vodafone Idea.

    The merger of Vodafone and Idea means India will be paired down to four major national mobile operators once the dust settles. This is expected to signal the end of the fierce round of mergers and acquisitions in the market, which has seen some major players including RCOM, Aircel, and Telenor exiting in the past year alone. It could also help ease the ferocious price war in the country, as the remaining operators seek other ways to differentiate such as service quality and content bundling, rather than continually undercutting each other, Opensignal added.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue