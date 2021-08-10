Vodafone-Idea Introduces Rs. 1,699 And Rs. 2,999 Family Postpaid Plans; Offering Five Extra Connections News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ailing telecom operator Vodafone-Idea has added new plans in order to increase its revenue from the postpaid segment. The company has introduced two new plans in the Red X family, where users will get extra connections for their family members.

Vodafone-Idea New Postpaid Plans With Additional Family Connection

The telecom operator added Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,999 postpaid plans in the same segment. The first plan of Rs. 1, 699 offers unlimited data, three family connections, access to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Vi Movies & TV.

It also includes access to International & Domestic airport lounges without any extra cost four times per year, including one international and seven days roaming packs, which is close to Rs. 2,999. In addition, users will get calling to the USA and Canada at 50 paise per minute. Besides, users are allowed to call the United Kingdom at Rs. 3 per minute in 14 countries.

The Rs. 2,999 postpaid plan offers five extra connections, unlimited local, STD, national roaming calls, and unlimited data. The telecom operator also said that all users will get 3000 messages per month.

In addition, users will get a one-year membership to Amazon Prime, Netflix subscription, and Vi Movies & TV VIP access. This plan also ships access to international & domestic airport lounges without any extra cost. International calling to the 14 countries at 50 paise and Rs. 3 per minute.

Apart from this pack, Vodafone-Idea offers three plans under the Family Postpaid plans that are priced at Rs. 699, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,299. These plans offer two, three, and five additional connections.

These packs also ship 80GB, 220GB, and 300GB of data per month. It includes unlimited calling, 3000 messages, a subscription to Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Vi Movies & TV app. Apart from these new packs the company offers Rs. 1,099 postpaid plan, which is expected to be revised in the coming days.

Vodafone-Idea Wants To Increase ARPU

It is worth noting that the postpaid segment does not attract major revenue as these are designed for those customers who do not want to recharge numbers every month. This is why telcos want to increase ARPU from the same segment-first and soon they will start looking at prepaid plans.

