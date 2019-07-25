Vodafone Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Revised To Offer 547.5GB Data For 365 Days News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vodafone has been bringing many new tariff plans and revising the existing ones to compete against the likes of other telcos. In a recent move, the telecom operator has revised the long-term Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan to offer more data benefits for its subscribers. This way, the telco intends to compete against Airtel and Reliance Jio also offering similarly priced tariff plans.

Earlier this year, Vodafone launched a long-term plan priced at Rs. 1,699. This plan has a validity period of 365 days and offered 1GB data per day. Now, the company has revised the plan to offer 1.5GB data per day.

Vodafone Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Revised

Going by the revised long-term prepaid plan, subscribers can get 1.5GB of daily data instead of 1GB of daily data through the validity period of 365 days. This accounts to a total of 547.5GB of data benefits instead of 365GB of data benefits offered earlier. Apart from this, the Vodafone prepaid plan also provides 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls without any FUP.

As per the official listing on the Vodafone website, the revised plan brings unlimited voice calling benefits including local, STD and roaming calls. Also, there is complimentary access to the Vodafone Play app providing access to TV shows and movies, claims a report by TelecomTalk.

Rival To Airtel, Jio Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan

The revised prepaid plan from Vodafone will be a rival to the Airtel plan priced at Rs. 1,699. This plan offers 1.4GB of data benefits on a daily basis for the same validity period of 365 days. On the other hand, even Reliance Jio offers a similarly priced plan with 1.5GB of data per day. The other benefits including voice calling and 100 SMS per day are the same.

Our Opinion On Vodafone Prepaid Plans

If you are looking for a long-term plan from Vodafone, then you can opt for the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan as it offers higher data benefits now. But if you want to recharge for lesser validity, then you can opt for the Rs. 205 and Rs. 225 prepaid plans launched recently or the Rs. 129 plan revised sometime back.

