Apple Watch Features Users Wish To See In 2022 Iteration

Apple usually introduces a new iteration of the Apple Watch in September. But users are expecting to get a sneak peek of the new software for existing and upcoming models in June when the company holds its WWDC event. Here are some features that users want to see in the upcoming Apple Watch.

Battery That Lasts For Days

The low battery life of the Apple Watch has always hampered the user experience. While the smartwatch can last for a day and a half, there are other fitness trackers in the market that can last well above that range.

Users would love to have multiday battery backup on the Apple Watch, even if it's only three days. This would also make it a viable sleep tracker. Not many users prefer wearing the Apple Watch while sleeping, as they find tracking activity more valuable for its battery.

Better Sleep Tracking Features

With more battery life, people will be able to use the smartwatch for sleep tracking without any worries about the battery. This means the company should add more advanced features. As of now, the Apple Watch can record sleep duration, time spent in bed, sleeping pattern trends, and respiratory rate.

Users would like to see a breakdown of how much time they were in deep sleep, light sleep, and REM sleep. Smartwatches from Samsung, Fitbit, Oura, and Amazon are capable of doing so. General sleep duration could be enough for some people, but having extra info could help them understand why they are feeling tired despite sleeping for the usual hours.

Features For Workout Recovery

While the Apple Watch can do many things from telling the number of calories burned to the long-term progress of fitness goals, it still doesn't tell the users whether they should take a rest day or not.

Since many users are fixated on closing the addictive Activity Rings on the Apple Watch, they sometimes push themselves to work out even when they should take a break. It would be great if the smartwatch helps users navigate those decisions based on their recent activity and sleep.

It might sound like a minor upgrade, but it is helpful for users in the long run. The Apple Watch already does a great job at motivating users to get up and close their Activity Rings, but it should also remind them to rest when their readiness score isn't great.

Leveraging U1 Chip

The current generation of the Apple Watch comes equipped with Apple's U1 ultra wideband chip. For the unversed, ultra-wideband is a wireless short-range protocol that enables precise location tracking. It makes the AirDrop sharing feature more swift as it locates other nearby Apple devices with more accuracy.

The technology also improves the way Apple Watch and iPhone work as digital car keys. This means compatible cars will recognize users and unlock. But there could be more clever uses of the U1 chip. Apple can use the tech to enable other nearby gadgets to react to the user's presence.

Imagine if a user's Netflix account switches automatically to their profile after recognizing their presence or lowering the volume of the TV when users get a call alert on their smartwatch.

While all these features sound interesting, we will still have to wait till the company showcases the new operating system for the Apple Watch.