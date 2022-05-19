Just In
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale: Get Special Discount On Best Smartwatches
The Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale will soon go live on the e-commerce portal's website and mobile app. The sale will be hosted for three days from 12 AM on May 20 to 11:59 PM on May 22. During this sale, you can get enticing offers and discounts on a slew of products such as smartphones, accessories, wearables, and more.
If you are looking forward to buying a new smartwatch, then you can get your hands on some of the best models at a discounted price. Check out the various smartwatch models you can get during the upcoming Flipkart sale from here.
Apple Smartwatches From Rs. 19,900
You can buy the various Apple smartwatches at a discount of Rs. 19,900 during the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.
Noise Smartwatches From Rs. 1,999
If you are looking for budget smartwatches, then the upcoming Flipkart sale will be a great one for you as you can get Noise smartwatches from Rs. 1,999.
boAt Smartwatches From Rs. 2,499
boAT smartwatches come in many models and various price points. You can buy them starting from Rs. 2,499 during the sale.
Fire-Boltt Smartwatches From Rs. 1,899
During the Flipkart sale, you can buy the Fire-Boltt smartwatches starting from Rs. 1,899.
Fossil Smartwatches From Rs. 14,995
Are you looking forward to buying a new smartwatch from Fossil? Well, you can get hold of these wearables starting from Rs. 14,995.
Fitbit Inspire At Just Rs. 5,999
If you are in plans to buy the Fitbit Inspire smartwatch, then you can get your hands on the wearable for as low as Rs. 5,999.
Realme Smart Wearables From Rs. 2,999
Realme has also launched some smart wearable devices and you can get your hands on them starting from Rs. 2,999.
