Friendship Day 2019 Budget Gift Ideas – Smart Bands You Can Gift Your Bestie

The users have seen quite many smart bands coming at budget-friendly price options. These gadgets can be considered as gifts, for the friendship day to be celebrated on August 4, 2019. To recollect, you can find a few of these bands in the list below.

These smart bands come with full-color touchscreen displays, coated with 2.5D glass. They have sleep monitoring features which help to tackle with sleep problems. These bands are compatible with iOS and Android devices and are water-resistant. These cheaper gadgets offer 24/7 heart rate tracking, up to five days of battery life on a single charge, and more.

Honor Band 4 Best Price of Honor Band 4

Key Specs 0.95 inch AMOLED touch display

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)

Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder

6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor

Continuous Heart rate sensor

Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function

Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)

NFC for payments

100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby Huami Amazfit Band 2 Best Price of Huami Amazfit Band 2

Key Specs

Heart rate Monitoring, Activity & Sleep Tracking,Calories burnt

Multi Sports Tracking(running,cycling,walking etc.

Upto 50m water resistant

Music Control

LCD Display

Water Resistant Mi Band 3 MRP: Rs. 1,999

Key Specs

Up to 20 days battery life(If Automatic Heart Rate feature is turned on then expected battery life will be 3-9 days)

Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m)

0.78" OLED Touch Screen

Call and Notification Alert

Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring

Sleep Tracking & Analysis

Step tracking, Idle Alert & Weather Forecast

Find my phone & phone unlock feature

Activity Tracking- For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc

OLED Display

Water Resistant Infinix Xband 3 MRP: Rs 1,599

Key Specs

0.96-inch (160 x 80 pixels) TFT-LCD screen

Bluetooth 4.1 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later

Step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data

Display Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Weather, Smartphone Notifications (Call, Calendar, Text Notifications, App Alerts), Sedentary Reminder, Music Control

Shutter function can capture images by remotely controlling your phone's camera.

PPG Heart Rate Sensor for Heart rate and blood pressure tracking

3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking

Water resistant (IP67)

90mAh battery promises up to 10 days of battery life, 20 days of standby iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band MRP: Rs 1,649

Key Specs

0.87 inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED display

Tracks Heart Rate, Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Sleep

Long Sitting Alert, Running Mode, Vibration Reminder, Pedometer

Optical Heart Rate Tracker, Gyro Sensor, Vibration Motor, 3D Accelerometer

Water resistant (IP67)

Weight: 23.7g

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) and (iOS 8.0 or later) devices

90mAh battery with up to 7 days of battery life, 60 days standby Honor Band 3 MRP: Rs 1,986

Key Specs

Swimready - Water resistant upto 50m with custom swimming mode tracks

Optical Continuous Heart-rate monitoring to help you check your stats anytime with a flick of your wrist

Up to 30 days battery life based on usage

Call, SMS, Email and Whatsapp notification

Comprehensive sleep tracking through Huawei's propreitary sleep technology

Notification vibrations for Facebook, Twitter, messages, emails, calendar alerts

24-hour heart-rate tracking

Track your steps, speed and real-time heart rate

PMOLED Display WROGN Fitness Smart Band MRP: Rs 1,299

Key Specs

Sleep Tracking

Steps and Calories Counter

Call, SMS, Email and WhatsApp Notification

OLED Display

Unique Selfie Control Feature

USB Charging

OLED Display

Water Resistant Fitbit Inspire HR MRP: Rs 7,966

Key Specs

Track all-day activity: Your hard-earned steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned

Automatically track your sleep and set silent alarms that wake you by buzzing on your wrist

Enjoy up to 5 days of battery for daily progress without constant charging; Varies with use

Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist

Automatically and conveniently record workouts like walks, swimming and bike rides with smart track

Swim proof, so you can feel inspired from the shower to the pool (water resistant to 50M) ; Memory: Saves 7 days of detailed motion data - minute by minute and Saves daily totals for the last 30 days Dyno M3 Smart Band Fitness Tracker MRP: Rs 499

Key Specs

SHAARQ - Activity data is visible in real time, Whether you are running, riding, walking, you can always know your heart rate, speed, etc; Heart rate sensor accurately reads 24-hour heart rate changes.

Monitor your sleep: Set the sleep mode when you go to bed to track the of your rest, nudging you toward a healthier lifestyle.

It has features such as calling function which enables you receive a call and disconnect it, you can also send and receive messages through it but only supported to android Phones for which you need to download app Yoho Sport

Keep connected with a smartphone through Bluetooth

2 YEAR REPLACEMENT WARRANTY FOR DEFECTIVE PRODUCTS

