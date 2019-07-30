Just In
Friendship Day 2019 Budget Gift Ideas – Smart Bands You Can Gift Your Bestie
The users have seen quite many smart bands coming at budget-friendly price options. These gadgets can be considered as gifts, for the friendship day to be celebrated on August 4, 2019. To recollect, you can find a few of these bands in the list below.
These smart bands come with full-color touchscreen displays, coated with 2.5D glass. They have sleep monitoring features which help to tackle with sleep problems. These bands are compatible with iOS and Android devices and are water-resistant. These cheaper gadgets offer 24/7 heart rate tracking, up to five days of battery life on a single charge, and more.
Honor Band 4
Best Price of Honor Band 4
Key Specs
- 0.95 inch AMOLED touch display
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, Compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) or iOS 9.0 (or later)
- Pedometer, Sleep tracker, Exercise tracker, Sedentary reminder
- 6-axis sensors; infrared wearing detection sensor
- Continuous Heart rate sensor
- Call and Message notification, Incoming call mute function
- Water and dust resistant (50 meter / 5 ATM)
- NFC for payments
- 100mAh battery with up to 14 days of usage time, 20 days standby
Huami Amazfit Band 2
Best Price of Huami Amazfit Band 2
Key Specs
- Heart rate Monitoring, Activity & Sleep Tracking,Calories burnt
- Multi Sports Tracking(running,cycling,walking etc.
- Upto 50m water resistant
- Music Control
- LCD Display
- Water Resistant
Mi Band 3
MRP: Rs. 1,999
Key Specs
- Up to 20 days battery life(If Automatic Heart Rate feature is turned on then expected battery life will be 3-9 days)
- Swim Proof - 5ATM (Water resistant Up to 50m)
- 0.78" OLED Touch Screen
- Call and Notification Alert
- Continuous Heart Rate Monitoring
- Sleep Tracking & Analysis
- Step tracking, Idle Alert & Weather Forecast
- Find my phone & phone unlock feature
- Activity Tracking- For eg: Running, Walking, Cycling etc
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
Infinix Xband 3
MRP: Rs 1,599
Key Specs
- 0.96-inch (160 x 80 pixels) TFT-LCD screen
- Bluetooth 4.1 to connect to devices running Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later
- Step count, sleep tracking and calorie consumption data
- Display Time/Date, Alarm Clock, Weather, Smartphone Notifications (Call, Calendar, Text Notifications, App Alerts), Sedentary Reminder, Music Control
- Shutter function can capture images by remotely controlling your phone's camera.
- PPG Heart Rate Sensor for Heart rate and blood pressure tracking
- 3-axis accelerometer for activity, exercise and sleep tracking
- Water resistant (IP67)
- 90mAh battery promises up to 10 days of battery life, 20 days of standby
iVooMi FitMe Smart Fitness Band
MRP: Rs 1,649
Key Specs
- 0.87 inch (128 x 32 Pixels) OLED display
- Tracks Heart Rate, Steps, Distance, Calories Burned, Sleep
- Long Sitting Alert, Running Mode, Vibration Reminder, Pedometer
- Optical Heart Rate Tracker, Gyro Sensor, Vibration Motor, 3D Accelerometer
- Water resistant (IP67)
- Weight: 23.7g
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, compatible with Android 4.4 (or later) and (iOS 8.0 or later) devices
- 90mAh battery with up to 7 days of battery life, 60 days standby
Honor Band 3
MRP: Rs 1,986
Key Specs
- Swimready - Water resistant upto 50m with custom swimming mode tracks
- Optical Continuous Heart-rate monitoring to help you check your stats anytime with a flick of your wrist
- Up to 30 days battery life based on usage
- Call, SMS, Email and Whatsapp notification
- Comprehensive sleep tracking through Huawei's propreitary sleep technology
- Notification vibrations for Facebook, Twitter, messages, emails, calendar alerts
- 24-hour heart-rate tracking
- Track your steps, speed and real-time heart rate
- PMOLED Display
WROGN Fitness Smart Band
MRP: Rs 1,299
Key Specs
- Sleep Tracking
- Steps and Calories Counter
- Call, SMS, Email and WhatsApp Notification
- OLED Display
- Unique Selfie Control Feature
- USB Charging
- OLED Display
- Water Resistant
Fitbit Inspire HR
MRP: Rs 7,966
Key Specs
- Track all-day activity: Your hard-earned steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned
- Automatically track your sleep and set silent alarms that wake you by buzzing on your wrist
- Enjoy up to 5 days of battery for daily progress without constant charging; Varies with use
- Get call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist
- Automatically and conveniently record workouts like walks, swimming and bike rides with smart track
- Swim proof, so you can feel inspired from the shower to the pool (water resistant to 50M) ; Memory: Saves 7 days of detailed motion data - minute by minute and Saves daily totals for the last 30 days
Dyno M3 Smart Band Fitness Tracker
MRP: Rs 499
Key Specs
- SHAARQ - Activity data is visible in real time, Whether you are running, riding, walking, you can always know your heart rate, speed, etc; Heart rate sensor accurately reads 24-hour heart rate changes.
- Monitor your sleep: Set the sleep mode when you go to bed to track the of your rest, nudging you toward a healthier lifestyle.
- It has features such as calling function which enables you receive a call and disconnect it, you can also send and receive messages through it but only supported to android Phones for which you need to download app Yoho Sport
- Keep connected with a smartphone through Bluetooth
- 2 YEAR REPLACEMENT WARRANTY FOR DEFECTIVE PRODUCTS
