Amazfit GTR 2 LTE With eSIM Support Announced: How Is It Different From Amazfit GTR 2?

Back in April, Huami announced the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE smartwatch, which is a variant of the Amazfit GTR 2. This latest model came with an embedded eSIM that lets users make and receive calls directly from their smartwatch. Now, the wearable is all set to be launched in the global markets.

The Amazfit GTR 2 LTE smartwatch with LTE support was launched alongside the Amazfit PowerBuds Pro earbuds. This latest smartwatch is identical to the standard variant of the Amazfit GTR 2. The standard variant features a microphone and three magnetic linear speakers to enable standalone calling capabilities while connected over Bluetooth. On the other hand, the LTE variant has eSIM support for the same.

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Specifications

To recap on specifications, the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE makes use of a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and a pixel density of 326ppi. Also, it has a scratch-resistant diamond-like carbon coating. There is support for over 50 watch faces, a heart rate sensor, support for iOS and Android apps, GPS support, a SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring and over 90 sports modes.

For storage, the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE features 3GB of storage space for music playback. The other aspects of the Amazfit smartwatch with LTE capability include Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, and a 471mAh battery.

Besides this, the latest smartwatch from the company includes a slew of other sensors including BioTracker 2 PPG biological tracking optical sensor, a 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, a 6-axis accelerometer sensor, a gyroscope, and an ambient light sensor. Also, there is a speaker and a microphone as well. Moreover, the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE comes with Amazon Alexa support, claims the company.

Amazfit GTR 2 LTE Price And Availability

The Amazfit GTR 2 LTE is priced at €249 (approx. Rs. 22,000) and will be available in Spain and Germany via select operators in Q3 2021. It has been claimed that it will be made available via further carriers in other markets in the near future. As of now, there is no word regarding the launch of the Amazfit GTR 2 LTE in India. We can expect to be announced in the coming days or weeks.

