    Amazfit Neo Retro Style Smartwatch Officially Launched In India; Price, Specifications

    By
    |

    Huami, the maker of smartwatches and smart bands, has officially launched its latest offering -- the Amazfit Neo in India. It comes with a retro design and has all the goodies that one can expect from a modern fitness tracker.

    Amazfit Neo Retro Style Smartwatch Officially Launched In India

     

    The Amazfit Neo comes with a digital monochrome display that is reminiscent of the old-school digital watches from Casio. It has an always-on display that is protected by a PUR strap, making the device waterproof up to 50 meters.

    The device does have the latest Huami BioTracker to measure the real-time heart rate. It automatically measures heart rate for 24 hours at regular intervals. It also gives a warning if the heart rate goes below or above the prescribed standard.

    Similarly, the Amazfit Neo is also capable of tracking sleep with, and it uses rapid eye movement (REM) to understand your sleep patterns. The watch can track the sleeping pattern even if it is for just 20 minutes.

    Another important feature of the Amazfit fitness bands and smartwatches is the Personal Activity Intelligence - PAI Assessment System. It uses a special algorithm that combines data like heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values to give an assessment of the health of an individual.

    Coming to the activity tracking, the Amazfit Neo also tracks walking, running, and cycling. Even with all these features, the company claims that the Neo can last up to 28 days on a single charge. However, it uses a proprietary charging pin, which is one of the drawbacks of this fitness tracker.

    Amazfit Neo Pricing And AvailabilityThe Amazfit Neo will retail for Rs. 2,499 and will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra starting from October 1st, 2020. For the asking price, the Amazfit Neo looks like an excellent product. This is definitely something that every 90s kid would want to own, including me.

    amazfit smartwatch news accessories
    Story first published: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
