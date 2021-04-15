Just In
Boat Watch Xplorer Launching For Rs. 2,999; Sale Starts Tomorrow 12PM
Boat has finally announced the launch date of its upcoming wearable product -- Boat Watch Xplorer. The launch has been set for April 16 and will go for sale on the same day of its launch starting 12PM via Flipkart and the company's official site. The watch is currently listed with the 'Notify Me' option on Flipkart. The company has also revealed the price of the watch. It will be available for a special launch price of Rs. 2,999.
Boat Watch Xplorer Confirmed Features
Some of its key features have already been confirmed by the Flipkart teaser. Going by this, the watch will be available in three color options namely Jade Blue, Black, and Grey. It will be the first-ever smartwatch from the brand with built-in GPS technology and the watch is confirmed to come in square shape module.
Furthermore, the watch is confirmed to multiple sports modes and 24×7 heart rate monitoring, live weather forecast, personalized watch faces. Even, the watch will also have 5ATM rated for water resistance up to 50m underwater.
Boat Watch Xplorer Expected Features
Apart from the above key details, other features like battery life, display type are still unknown. However, we can expect the watch will sport a touch screen which might be an LCD panel. Further, it is expected to include multiple removable watch straps. The watch will also support call alerts, music and camera control, alarms, reminders and will be compatible with devices running iOS 9.0+ and Android 5.0+.
Considering the Boat smartwatch, it is also believed to offer a standby time of 15-20 days and include sport modes like Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Yoga, Basketball, Football, Badminton, and so on.
Boat Watch Xplorer: Competitors
The Boat Watch Xplorer will be up against the Amazfit Bip U Pro which is priced at Rs. 4,999. To recall, the Amazfit Bip U Pro offers a 230 mAh battery which claims to deliver up to 9-day battery life on typical and 5-day battery life on heavy usage. Alongside, the AmazfitBip U Pro also includes built-in GPS technology like the Boat Watch Xplorer. Do note that, the mentioned price of the Boat Watch Xplorer is its launch price, and might increase later.
