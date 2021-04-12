Boat Watch Xplorer With Built-In GPS Launching Soon; Features, Expected Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Boat is all set to add another smartwatch named the Boat Watch Xplorer to its wearable portfolio. The arrival of the upcoming smartwatch has officially been teased by the company. However, the exact launch date is still under wraps. But it seems the launch is around the corner as the smartwatch has got listed on Flipkart with its features.

Boat Watch Xplorer: What We Know So Far

In terms of design, the smartwatch will have a square-shaped module. It is expected to flaunt an LCD panel and listed to come in three color options - Black, Grey, Jade Blue. The Boat Watch Xplorer will be the first smartwatch from the brand with built-in GPS technology that will connect seamlessly with smartphones.

Further, the watch will come with multiple sports modes and 24×7 heart rate monitoring, live weather forecast, personalized watch faces. Lastly, the Boat Watch Xplorer will also have 5ATM rated for water resistance up to 50m underwater.

At this moment, the other details of the upcoming smartwatch are still unknown. However, we can expect the Boat Watch Xplorer will also come with removable silicone straps and will support call alerts, music and camera control, alarms, reminders like other Boat smartwatches. Further, the smartwatch is expected to be compatible with smartphones running iOS 9.0+ and Android 5.0+. In terms of battery, we can expect great battery life from the upcoming watch.

Boat Watch Xplorer: What We Think

The Boat Watch Xplorer with the built-in GPS technology will compete against the recently launched Amazfit Bip U Pro which will go for the first sale on April 14. Further, the Boat Watch Xplorer price can be expected to fall under Rs. 5,000.

At this moment, the Boat Flash Watch is the latest smartwatch from the brand which is selling in the country for Rs. 2,999. In terms of features, the watch comes with a 1.3-inch touch LCD display fitted in a round dial. For battery, the Boat Flash Watch packs a 200 mAh battery which claims to deliver 7 days of battery life on two hours charging and standby time of 15-20 days. Other features include the 24×7 Automatic Heart-rate (PPG), Blood-Oxygen (SpO2), and sleep monitoring.

