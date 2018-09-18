Garmin launches Fenix 5X multi-sport smart watch in India

Garmin, an American smart wearables manufacturer has launched a new multi-sport watch in India. The company has introduced 'Fenix 5X Plus' smartwatch specifically targeting sports and adventure enthusiast masses. The Fenix 5X Plus features built-in GPS, an Oximeter sensor which tracks blood-oxygen saturation levels at higher altitudes.

The smartwatch by Garmin offers a number of new features including a new 'UltraTrac' power-saver mode. Garmin claims that this power saver mode can extend the battery life of the smartwatch by up to 64 hours, which is quite impressive. Apart from the above-mentioned mode the smartwatch also has the support for smart notifications, a source to maintain health and fitness data, options to personalize the smartwatch with apps, and automatic upload support to Garmin Connect and others.

Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager, Garmin India said that "Garmin has launched this intelligent smartwatch with maps, music and payment features, keeping in mind the needs of the adventurers who engage in long stretched activities. When using the smartwatch users can travel light, the features in the watch bring convenience and fun to the user activities to make them memorable".

As for the specs, the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus smartwatch features a 1.2-inch display which offers a screen resolution of 240 x 240 pixels with transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display and is crafted out of stainless steel. The smartwatch comes with a scratch-resistant sapphire lens embedded with 'Chroma Display' and LED backlight to help read better. As for the sensors, there is a three-axis compass, barometric altimeter, and multisattelite (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo) network capabilities.

As for the pricing and availability, the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus comes with a price tag of Rs 79,999. The smartwatch and can be purchased from Garmin's official web store for RS 77,990. Garmin has also mentioned that the smartwatch will also be available for sale on third-party online retail stores including Amazon, Flipkart, and Paytm Mall as well.