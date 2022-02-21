Google’s Wear OS 3 Out; Supports Snapdragon Wear 4100 Or Higher Chips News oi-Megha Rawat

Wear OS 3.0 is the most recent version of Google's wearable operating system. It's one of the platform's most significant changes to date, and it'll be accessible later this year.

Wear OS 3 Available On Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Wear OS, originally known as Android Wear, has not always been regarded as the most user-friendly platform. However, things appear to be changing now. Google and Samsung have teamed up to create a new Wear OS. With the acquisition of Fitbit, Google has been able to develop its software even further.

Most current smartwatches, including any devices powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip or earlier, will not receive the update because the new version will be different from the existing Wear OS experience. The new OS is anticipated to be upgradeable only to devices with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC or newer.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 was the most significant chip upgrade for wearables in years. As a result, this performance gap is likely one of the key reasons why Wear OS 3 is leaving older smartwatches behind.

Wear OS 3 is technically available now; however, it is limited to one smartwatch. Samsung is the official launch partner for Wear OS 3 with the Galaxy Watch 4, following its collaboration with Google on the platform. The Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch has been on the market since August 20, 2021.

Wear OS 3 Compatible Smartwatches

Google has recently confirmed that the update will be available for select Mobvi and Fossil Wear OS devices that use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor.

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS/LTE, TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, TicWatch E3 from Mobvoi and Fossil Gen 6, Michael Kors Gen 6, Skagen Falster Gen 6 from the Fossil Group are among the current smartwatches that will support the Wear OS 3 update.

Wear OS 3 Features And Availability

Google has even revealed some of the apps and tiles that will be available once the latest version of Android is released. The apps include YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Pay. Aside from the apps, many of Google's most popular Tiles are undergoing renovations. To name a few, there's the weather, the alarm clock, the hand washing timer, Google News, and Google Calendar.

A new task switcher will also be available, allowing users to swiftly cycle across in-use apps by double-tapping a navigation button on the watch's side. The home screen will be able to show icons for apps that are currently operating in the background. With Fitbit on board, the new Wear OS will be much more health and fitness-focused than before. A Fitbit app with features like Active Zone Minutes will be included with the platform.

Wear OS is already accessible on the Galaxy Watch 4, therefore it is theoretically available. However, the update will be available later in 2022 for existing smartwatches. One of the most significant differences is that the platform's user interface will be comparable to that of Android. OEMs will be allowed to change the UI's appearance to offer their smartwatches a distinct look.

This would assist smartphone manufacturers by allowing them to match UI elements to their devices for a more seamless experience. With One UI Watch, Samsung was the first to demonstrate this, and we may anticipate other smartphone manufacturers to follow suit.

