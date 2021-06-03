Honor Band 6 India Price Revealed Via Flipkart Listing; Price Starts At Rs. 5,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Honor Band 6 India launch has recently been teased by Flipkart. Now, the e-commerce site has revealed the price of the band ahead of its official announcement. To recall, the Honor Band 6 was originally launched last year starting at 249 yuan (around Rs. 2,840).

However, it is selling in the global market for 49.9 euros (around Rs. 4,400). Now, the band will be available for purchase in India for Rs. Rs 5,999 as per the Flipkart listing.

Honor Band 6 In India: Price, Sale

As of now, there is no info regarding the sale date. The band is currently listed on Flipkart with the 'Notify Me' already live. Besides, the price is an introductory offer or the original price is still not clear. So, we will have to wait for official confirmation. Further, the Honor Band 6 can be purchased in Meteorite Black, Sandstone Grey, and Coral Pink color options.

Honor Band 6 Features

The Honor Band 6 features a 1.47-inch AMOLED display that claims to offer 148 percent more display area compared to other fitness trackers. It is also protected by a 2.5D curved glass and the Honor branding is on the left edge, while a red-colored button is seen on its right edge.

The band supports a SpO2 blood oxygen tracker, 24-hour heart rate monitor, sleep monitor, and 10 professional workout modes such as walking, running, rowing machine, cycling, and so on. It can also detect six workout modes automatically.

Moreover, there is a 180 mAh battery that claims to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on typical usage and 10 days on heavy usage via its fast charging. Besides, the band said to offer up to three days of battery life in just 10 minutes of charging.

Honor Band 6: Better Than Competition?

As above mentioned, the band supports 148 percent more display area than the other regular fitness trackers. Besides, you get great battery life, good-looking design, and so on.

Also, the price of the band is a bit higher than the other bands with the same features. For instance, the upcoming Mi Band 6 is said to launch in India soon which has better features compared to the Honor Band 6.

Best Mobiles in India