    Huawei Watch GT 2e With HiSilicon Hi1131 SoC Launching Soon In India

    By
    |

    Huawei Watch GT 2e is set to debut on March 26, the same day as the Huawei P40 series launch. New reports reveal that the new Huawei watch will launch in India right after the global launch. A tweet by a tipster notes that India will be one of the first countries to get the new Huawei Watch GT 2e.

    Huawei Watch GT 2e Launching Soon In India

     

    Huawei Watch GT 2e Launch

    Most likely, the new Huawei watch will be launched in India right after the first sale in China begins. As the name suggests, the new watch is an upgrade to the Huawei Watch GT 2 launched last year. So far, the Chinese company hasn't given away many details about the upcoming watch. However, a couple of reports online have given us insight.

    The price of the smartwatch is said to be around EUR 200 (around Rs 16,300). We should know more details when the Huawei Watch GT 2e goes official soon.

    Huawei Watch GT 2e Expected Features

    Reports noted that the Huawei Watch GT 2e will feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 454 X 454 pixels resolution. Like most of Huawei devices today, the new Watch GT 2e will likely be powered by the in-house HiSilicon Hi1131 SoC. Speculations also noted that the new Huawei watch will pack a 16MB RAM and 4GB storage.

    Connectivity options include the usual Bluetooth 5.1 support and also a 46mm crown. Like most smartwatches today, the Huawei Watch GT 2e will feature a heart rate sensor, Barometer, gyroscope, digital compass, pedometer, motion sensor, and an acceleration sensor. The watch is said to weigh 25 grams and measure 53 x 10.8 x 46.8mm.

     

    Coming to the battery capacity, Huawei is said to have installed a 455mAh battery that is said to last up to 14 days on a single charge. Reports further note that the new Huawei watch will take roughly 1.5 hours to fuel up completely. The Huawei Watch GT 2e is said to be compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 and higher and iOS devices running version 9.0 and above.

    Read More About: news wearables smartwatch huawei
    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
