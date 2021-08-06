Motorola Moto 360 (3rd Gen) Smartwatch Goes On Sale For Rs. 19,990; Features To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola Moto 360 (3rd Gen), the brand's flagship smartwatch is now available for purchase in India. The smartwatch was listed on Flipkart back in May. It has now gone for sale via the e-commerce site. Features of this premium smartwatch include an AMOLED panel, Snapdragon Wear 3100 chip, and much more. Let's dive into details.

Motorola Moto 360 (3rd Gen): What Does Offer?

The smartwatch sports a 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display with a 390 x 390 pixel resolution, the Corning Glass 3 protection, and two buttons on the right edge. It also comes with multiple watch faces and heart rate monitoring, step counting, calorie counting, and among others.

The smartwatch is powered by the Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC combined with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs Google Wear OS and packs a 355 mAh battery that claims to offer a single-day battery life. Further, it takes 60 minutes to charge the full battery. The Moto 360 (3rd Gen) supports a range of apps such as Uber, Google Play, Messenger, and so on.

It is also compatible with smartphones running Android 6.0 or higher (excluding Go Edition), iOS 12.0 or higher. Besides, the Motorola smartwatch comes with a 3ATM rating, which makes it splash-resistant. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and among others. Lastly, the smartwatch weighs 52 grams and 11.68mm in thickness.

Motorola Moto 360 (3rd Gen) Price And Sale Offers In India

The Motorola Moto 360 (3rd Gen) is selling in India at Rs. 19,990 and comes in black and grey color options. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 1,500 off on Axis and ICICI Banks cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and so on.

Worth Buying?

The Moto 360 (3rd Gen) cost bit expensive; however, features like Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC, fast charging, and GPS connectivity are the plus points for the smartwatch. The smartwatch is not totally waterproof as it is claimed to prevent occasional splashes of water and a minor amount of rainfall which is a downside in this price range.

Best Mobiles in India