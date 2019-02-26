MWC 2019: nubia Alpha foldable OLED smartwatch is now official News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu nubia Alpha foldable OLED smartwatch is one-of-its-kind wearable device.

MWC 2019 has been an innovative one as a handful of companies showcased the first foldable smartphones and came up with 5G smartphones. In addition to smartphones, there is a new smartwatch called nubia Alpha. This USP of this bendable smartwatch is the presence of a foldable OLED display.

The nubia Alpha is a one-of-its-kind wearable that comes with a flexible display, e-SIM support and a camera. This wearable is touted to have the most features ever on an Android device.

nubia Alpha specifications

The nubia Alpha comes with a 4-inch flexible OLED display with a resolution of 960 x 192 pixels. In comparison to the standard smartwatches, this one has 230% more screen space. Under its hood, it uses a Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. It also runs a custom OS and features a 500mAh battery.

It straps on your wrist similar to a bracelet and lets you make and answer calls, click photos with the camera and use apps as well. It integrates the usual smartwatch sensors such as heart rate sensor. The custom OS will support motion gestures and helps users control it via gestures in the air near the device. There are two knobs at the right edge to help in navigation.

The 500mAh battery powering this smartwatch is touted to render at least two days of standby time. It also supports T9 keyboard to type text and there is an in-built speaker too. The smartwatch features a 5MP camera with 82-degree wide-angle sensor and f/2.2 aperture.

Notably, this foldable smartwatch is water resistance and comes in two variants. One variant will use Bluetooth to pair with a phone while the other one will use eSIM and let it function as a standalone device.

Price and availability

nubia Alpha will available for purchase in April. The Black Bluetooth variant is priced at 449 euros (approx. Rs. 36,000) and the Black e-SIM variant is priced at 549 euros (approx. Rs. 44,000). While the former is meant for the North American and European markets, the latter is meant for the Chinese market. There is a special edition 18K Gold variant priced at 649 euros (approx. Rs. 52,000).