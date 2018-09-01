ZTE nubia-α wearable smartphone with flexible screen teased at IFA 2018

ZTE's brand nubia teased a new wearable at the IFA 2018, the nubia-α. The company calls its the world's most advanced wearable smartphone. The company's new wearable comes with a curved screen which is big enough to be called as a smartphone on your wrist.

The company has teased the video on its official YouTube channel, and the video shows that the wearable is capable enough to work normally like a smartphone. The video teases a wristband with a curved OLED touchscreen, a camera on the front, along with a microphone. Maybe it is placed there for making calls and video calls.

Apart from the camera and microphone, the device houses buttons on either side. We can expect that it will be there for receiving calls of unlocking the device. On the rear side of the nubia-α, there are charging pins and a heart rate sensor. It also has a metal strap, and it comes in Black and Golden colors.

However, the company didn't disclose any technical information about the device. Neither the video hinted the sale date of the device or the pricing. But we must say that the video doesn't look like it is in the concept stage.

A long time back Lenovo introduced a flexible wrist phone. It seems that ZTE has decided to take on it by introducing this new device. The company seems to be releasing the product as soon as next quarter. Let's see when the company is going to launch this device and how soon it will hit the Indian smartphone market.