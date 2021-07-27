ZTE Axon 30 Launched With New-generation Under-display Camera & 12GB RAM News oi-Rohit Arora

ZTE has officially unveiled its much anticipated Axon 30 under-display camera smartphone in the home-grown market China. The second-generation Axon 30 smartphone flaunts a 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel that houses a light-sensitive 4-in-1 2.24um equivalent large pixel front-facing camera. ZTE mentions that the under-display selfie camera area on the Axon 30 handset is touted to be the first-of-its-kind, with a high pixel density of 400 PPI.

How ZTE Engineered The New Under-Display Camera Technology?

The new-generation under-display camera design has been revamped to improve the in-screen sensor's invisibility and display performance. As per ZTE, the new camera-display arrangement is engineered by using six core technologies, a special pixel matrix, unique driver circuits, independent display chip, front camera, in-house selfie algorithm, and larger light-sensitive 4-in-1 2.24um equivalent large pixel camera. These technologies combined promise to bring an enhanced full-screen visual experience compared to the previous generation Axon 30 handset.

The new design is touted to provide better display performance without compromising on the transmittance value of light, with improved visual integration with the screen as a whole. This ingenious circuit arrangement is touted to enable better synchronization between the front camera and the conventional display area, thus promising a more natural transition between them. The system is said to be developed by using seven layers of highly transparent materials and three special processing technologies.

ZTE Axon 5G Specifications

The ZTE Axon 30's selfie camera sits under a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panel. The 6.92-inch AMOLED display has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and comes in a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen covers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and supports 10-bit color depth and 1.07 billion colors. The Axon 30 also comes equipped with DTS:X 3D audio technology. Lastly, the display also supports DC dimming to reduce any AMOLED-related fluctuations.

The ZTE Axon 30 is 7.8mm thick and weighs 189g. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870G SoC with up to 12GB of RAM with up to 5GB of virtual RAM. The handset has a 4200mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. For sustained performance, the handset has been fitted with a comprehensive cooling system featuring a triple ice cooling system, large VC liquid cooling plate, high power thermal gel, and graphene copper-based composite material.

For cameras, the smartphone has a quad-camera system featuring a 64MP main camera, a 120-degree wide-angle camera, a 3cm macro sensor and a depth-of-field lens. ZTE mentions that the new handset supports dual-way video stabilization for the main camera and wide-angle camera. The on-device stabilization tech is said to intelligently correct video shooting for stable video results. Other notable camera features include- VLOG intelligent short video functions with Hitchcock zoom, pull focus effects, built-in fast playback, slow motion and rewind.

ZTE hasn't shared any official launch date for the Axon 30 5G in the Indian market. We doubt the brand will plan an official release of its futuristic smartphone for Indian consumers. We will update the space as soon as we get an official update from the brand.

