OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Now Available: Worth The Extra Price?

The OnePlus Watch was the first smartwatch from the Oppo-owned smartphone company, which was launched along with the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones. At the time of launch, the company teased that there will be a OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition, which has now gone on sale in India.

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at Rs. 19,999, which makes it Rs. 5,000 more expensive than the regular version. The watch does pack some party tricks, which should make up for the extra cost that comes associated with this limited edition product.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Unique Features

The regular OnePlus Watch has a 2.5D curved tempered glass, while the Cobalt Edition comes with sapphire glass, which increases the Mohs rating to 9, and it can only be scratched using diamond, hence, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition should stay scratch-free for most users.

Next, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition comes with a special watch case, crafted using Cobalt alloy, which is said to be twice as hard and more corrosion resistant than stainless steel. On the software front, the product comes with unique watch faces, which should match the overall aesthetics of the smartwatch.

When it comes to features, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is similar to the regular variant and offers peculiarities like 5ATM+IP68 water resistance and also comes packed with over 100 workout types along with GPS connectivity with accurate tracking.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition Pricing And Availability

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition retails for Rs. 19,999. The product will be available for pre-order from 7th to 10th July for Rs. 1,000. HDFC card users can get flat Rs. 1,000 discount on regular and EMI transactions. Do note that, unlike most OnePlus products, the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition will be available exclusively on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores from 16th July at 12:00 PM.

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is something that is meant for enthusiasts, as it does not bring anything new to the table. As of now, there is no information on how many units of the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition will be available in India. Hence, pre-ordering is the best thing to do to ensure that you can actually buy the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition on the launch day.

