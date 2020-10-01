Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Buds Air Pro To Launch In India On October 7 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After the Narzo 20 Series, Realme is launching several products for the Indian masses. The products will include two earphones namely Realme Buds Wireless Pro and the Realme Buds Air Pro. The India launch date has been set for October 7. As per the Amazon official teaser page, the neckband style Realme Buds Wireless Pro will go on sale on October 7 at 12:30 PM.

Besides, the Realme Buds Air Pro TWS earbuds are listed on Flipkart, revealing a few details about the earbuds. The earbuds are listed with in-ear style design. It is believed to come with the Active Noise Cancellation feature and 94ms low-latency mode. Apart from this, nothing more is known about the Realme Buds Air Pro. On the other hand, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro also listed on Amazon with the 'notify me' option.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro Details

As per the Amazon listing, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro will feature a 13.6mm dynamic driver and it claims to come 21 percent larger than the previous generation. For connectivity, it will get Bluetooth 5.0 and it will also come with Sony LDAC Hi-Res Audio support.

The earphones are listed with active noise cancellation of up to 35dB. It claims to offer 16 hours of battery life with ANC on and 22 hours with ANC off. The earphones will offer 100 minutes of playback on five minutes charge. It will take 1.5 hours to charge up to 100 percent. Other features will include super low-latency mode, and magnetic instant connect with Google Fast Pair.

In addition, the company is gearing up to launch the Realme 7i smartphone and the 55-inch Realme SLED 4K smart TV on the same day. The smart TV is expected to be priced in the country around Rs. 69,999. Meanwhile, the Realme 7i made its debut in the international market. The features of the handset include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 64MP quad lens, 5,000 mAh battery.

