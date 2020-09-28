Realme 55-inch SLED Leaked Online; Likely To Cost Less Than Rs. 69,999 News oi-Vivek

Realme launched its first series of smart TVs a couple of months back in India. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch a premium high-end smart TV range called the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K and is likely to be the most expensive product from the company.

As the name suggests, the upcoming Realme smart TV comes with a new display technology, developed in collaboration with John Rooymans, Chief scientist of SPD (spectral power distribution) technology. Realme India has already confirmed that the world's first SLED TV is launching in India very soon.

The smart TV will incorporate SPD technology for TV backlight and it is claimed to offer low blue-light and ultra-wide color gamut. The company claims that the SLED is superior to QLED as it uses RGB backlight instead of a blue backlight.

#realme is launching its Premium/World's First SLED TV soon!



I have got my hands on the realme Smart SLED TV 4K 55-inch's box & label image.



It seems like the TV will be manufactured in India & the box MRP is ₹69,999. These are some very interesting details, don't you think? pic.twitter.com/Dnbi2F7CGz — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 28, 2020

What Does The Leak Say?

According to the leak by Ishan Agarwal, the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K will be manufactured in India, at a manufacturing facility, located in UP. This will be a 55-inch smart TV with native 4K resolution and the retail package will include a stand and remote control, which is expected to be a smart remote.

The Realme Smart TV SLED 4K comes with the model number RMV2001 SLED TV 55. It is expected to offer a thin bezel design, similar to some of the already existing smart TVs in the market.

As per the leak, the company has mentioned a price of Rs. 69,999 on the retail box. Considering how these things work, the upcoming Realme smart TV is likely to be priced around Rs. 60,000. If the SLED technology can surpass the wide-color-gamut of a QLED TV, then it is likely to sell like hotcakes, especially for the asking price.

