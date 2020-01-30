Just In
- 5 min ago Google Hangouts Upgrades Its Audio And Video Capabilities
-
- 28 min ago Amazon Ring Found Sharing Sensitive User Data With Third Parties Including Google: Report
- 37 min ago Realme C3 Flipkart Listing Confirms 12MP Dual-Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
- 38 min ago How To Use Pen Drive Or Hard Disk With Fire TV Edition Smart TV?
Don't Miss
- Sports Ravi Bopara in MCC squad for matches in Pakistan, president Kumar Sangakkara to lead
- Finance Coffee Day Enterprises Seeks More Time To Release Its Audited Results
- News Nirbhaya: Convicts seek stay on Feb 1 execution
- Movies Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan Announces New Project With Akshay Kumar And Dhanush
- Automobiles Honda Amaze BS6 Models Launched In India Starting At Rs 6.10 Lakh Ex-Showroom
- Lifestyle 9 Amazing Hair Care Tips To Get Shiny Hair
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In 2020
- Education IIM Bangalore Women In Leadership Course Tanmatra
Realme Fitness Band Spotted With Curved Display
We already know that Realme is gearing up to launch a wearable device, precisely a fitness band. While we have been coming across reports regarding the fitness band for quite some time, the first real leak of the device has hit the web now.
Recently, Madhav Sheth, the Realme CEO confirmed that the first fitness band from the company will be launched in India sometime in February. Now, it has been teased that the Realme C3 series will be unveiled on February 6 in the country. We can expect the fitness band to also see the light of the day alongside the upcoming smartphones next week.
Realme Fitness Band Spotted
The Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has been spotted wearing the fitness tracker on his left hand by Beebom at the Spanish Visa center in Delhi. Though the specifications and features of the Realme fitness band remain unknown for now, this leak shows the design and hints at a slightly curved display.
Going by the leaked image of the alleged Realme fitness band, we can see that it has a yellow color strap and a large curved display. However, the photo shows that the band doesn't wrap around the display as on the Mi Band and it just fits at the edges.
In the leaked photo, the display is turned off and it remains to be seen if the wearable device from Realme sports a color display or not. As it is a fitness band, we can expect it to feature standard capabilities such as calorie counting, sleep tracking, step counting, heart rate monitoring, sport mode tracking, etc. But the same has to be confirmed by the company.
Realme Fitness Band: What We Think
Well, there is no clarity regarding the pricing and other details of this fitness band. But we can expect it to be priced competitively to rival against the likes of the Mi Band offerings. If the Realme fitness band is all set to be released next month, we can expect the company to reveal further details regarding the same in the coming days.
-
19,990
-
22,200
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,575
-
1,06,900
-
15,695
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
16,969
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
14,500
-
63,900
-
34,575
-
47,599
-
6,999
-
28,990
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250