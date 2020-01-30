Realme Fitness Band Spotted With Curved Display News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know that Realme is gearing up to launch a wearable device, precisely a fitness band. While we have been coming across reports regarding the fitness band for quite some time, the first real leak of the device has hit the web now.

Recently, Madhav Sheth, the Realme CEO confirmed that the first fitness band from the company will be launched in India sometime in February. Now, it has been teased that the Realme C3 series will be unveiled on February 6 in the country. We can expect the fitness band to also see the light of the day alongside the upcoming smartphones next week.

Realme Fitness Band Spotted

The Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has been spotted wearing the fitness tracker on his left hand by Beebom at the Spanish Visa center in Delhi. Though the specifications and features of the Realme fitness band remain unknown for now, this leak shows the design and hints at a slightly curved display.

Going by the leaked image of the alleged Realme fitness band, we can see that it has a yellow color strap and a large curved display. However, the photo shows that the band doesn't wrap around the display as on the Mi Band and it just fits at the edges.

In the leaked photo, the display is turned off and it remains to be seen if the wearable device from Realme sports a color display or not. As it is a fitness band, we can expect it to feature standard capabilities such as calorie counting, sleep tracking, step counting, heart rate monitoring, sport mode tracking, etc. But the same has to be confirmed by the company.

Realme Fitness Band: What We Think

Well, there is no clarity regarding the pricing and other details of this fitness band. But we can expect it to be priced competitively to rival against the likes of the Mi Band offerings. If the Realme fitness band is all set to be released next month, we can expect the company to reveal further details regarding the same in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India