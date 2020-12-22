Realme Watch S Pro Complete Specs Leak Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Realme is all set to launch the Watch S series in India along with Buds Air Pro Master Edition on December 23. The company also teased the launch of these new products across its social media platforms including Flipkart and its own website. Now, the alleged specifications of the Realme Watch S Pro have been leaked online via a well-known tipster.

The Twitter-based tipster Mukul Sharma revealed the alleged Realme Watch S Pro specifications and features. Going by the same, the upcoming Realme smartwatch might arrive with support for 15 sport modes, an AMOLED touchscreen display, and support for 5ATM water resistance among other aspects. While some key specifications have already been revealed last week, the latest leak sheds light on a few more specs.

Realme Watch S Pro Specs Leak

To detail the leaked specs of the Realme Watch S Pro, the smartwatch is tipped to arrive with a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display and feature a stainless steel case and dual-satellite GPS. While the tipster did not reveal further display specs, previous reports have hinted that the AMOLED display on the smartwatch could have a resolution of 454x454 pixels, 450 nits brightness, and a 1,00,000:1 contrast ratio.

It is believed to get the power from a 420mAh battery, which is likely to provide a runtime of 14 days. The other aspects of this smartwatch include 15 sport modes, a blood oxygen and heart rate monitor and a powerful dual processor.

Notably, the Realme Watch S Pro is expected to have over 100 watch faces and a magnetic charging base and weigh around 63.5 grams. It is said to be compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above and will later get support for devices running iOS 9.0 and above.

The wearable is also believed to let users control music playback and the camera of the paired smartphone. The other aspects revealed by the tipster include power-saving mode, weather forecast, meditation assist, a 12/24-hour smartwatch and do not disturb mode.

