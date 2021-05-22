Redmi Smart Watch India First Sale On May 24: Cheapest Watch With GPS Connectivity? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi Smart Watch made its debut in the country last week alongside the Redmi Note 10S smartphone. Now, the brand has announced its first sale. The latest watch comes with GPS connectivity, 10 days of battery life at an affordable price tag.

Redmi Smart Watch First Sale, Price, Offers

The Redmi smartwatch will go for sale on May 24 at 12 PM and can be purchased via Flipkart, Mi Home, and Mi Studios. The watch carries a price tag of Rs. 3,999, making it the cheapest smartwatch in this segment. It comes in multiple strap color options - Blue, Black, Ivory, Olive. Further, the watch can be a great rival against the Boat Explorer, recently launched NoiseFit Active smartwatch in this price range.

Redmi Smart Watch Features

The Redmi Smart Watch has a 1.4-inch TFT touch screen display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. It has over 200 watch faces and 11 sports modes including outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, running, treadmill, walking and swimming. The watch features a dedicated multi-function button, which allows checking the notification without touch the screen.

Like other watches, it can also monitor real-time heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen level, and so on. It can be accessed via the Xiaomi Wear app. There is a 230 mAh battery on the Redmi Smart Watch that claims to offer 10 days of battery life without GPS usage.

The watch is also 5ATM rated for water and dust resistance, which makes it usable underwater. Other features include Call notifications and rejection, Find My Phone, weather forecast, music control, step counter, and so on. Lastly, the Redmi Smart Watch weighs 31grams and 35grams including the straps.

Redmi Smart Watch: Better Than Competition?

The watch has all useful features for day-to-day usage and workout as well. Besides, the presence of GPS connectivity makes it the best buy in this segment. Additionally, the Boat Explorer can be considered as an alternative to the Redmi Smart Watch.

Both have an almost similar price tag and key features. However, you get the call rejection feature and three extra sports modes on the Redmi Smart Watch. Looking at the specs sheet, the Redmi Smart Watch would not be a bad pick over the Boat Explorer.

