Redmi Watch 2 Lite Price In India Leaks Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Already, Redmi India has confirmed that it will host an event in the country on March 9 to bring the Note 11 Pro series smartphones. The company also teased that it will launch a new smartwatch alongside these smartphones. Now, a fresh leak has emerged online revealing the price of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

Possible Redmi Watch 2 Lite Price Leak

Notably, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite was launched in the European market late last year carrying a price tag of €69.99 (approx. Rs. 5,800). Now, as we are nearing the launch of this smartwatch in India, it's possible pricing has been leaked online.

As per a MySmartPrice report, the well-known tipster Yogesh Brar has stated that the Redmi smartwatch will be priced aggressively in the country. Going by this claim, the tipster hints that the Redmi Watch 2 Lite could be priced between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,000 in India.

A few days back, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Watch 2 Lite will be launched in India on March 9. This Redmi smartwatch is already available in a few other markets and we already know its specifications and features as well.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Specifications

To recap, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite bestows a 1.55-inch TFT touch screen display with a resolution of 360 x 320 pixels. The smartphone weighs around 35 grams and comes in a slew of color options such as Ivory, Blue, and Black. It gets the power from a 262mAh battery that gives it long-lasting battery life.

As the other smartwatches that exist in the market out there, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite also comes with support for a slew of connectivity aspects including A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO but it misses out on NFC as seen on premium offerings. There are sensors such as SpO2, heart rate sensor, compass, gyroscope, and accelerometer as well.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a plastic back and frame. It gets features such as email and instant messaging facilities and runs the company's proprietary OS.

Talking about the smartphones, Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphones including the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be launched on March 9. These devices come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Notably, the 4G model comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 and Note 11 Pro+ 5G gets the power from a Snapdragon 695 SoC. Both devices are powered by a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

