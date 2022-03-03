Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch Likely Tipped For March 9 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi India has already confirmed that it will host an event in the country on March 9 to bring the Note 11 Pro series smartphones. Now, it has been hinted that a smartwatch will accompany these smartphones. While there is no confirmation regarding the model that will be launched in India, it is expected to be the Redmi Watch 2 Lite.

Redmi India has taken to its social media handles to tease the arrival of a new smartwatch. The teaser has the caption "Chase for More" and it shows a few watch faces. Given that the Redmi Watch 2 Lite was launched in Europe back in late 2021, we can expect the smartwatch to be launched in India next week.

This Redmi smartwatch is already available in a few other markets and we already know its specifications and features as well.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Specifications

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite bestows a 1.55-inch TFT touch screen display with a resolution of 360 x 320 pixels. The smartphone weighs around 35 grams and comes in a slew of color options such as Ivory, Blue and Black. It gets the power from a 262mAh battery that gives it long-lasting battery life.

As the other smartwatches that exist in the market out there, the Redmi Watch 2 Lite also comes with support for a slew of connectivity aspects including A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO but it misses out on NFC as seen on premium offerings. There are sensors such as SpO2, heart rate sensor, compass, gyroscope, and accelerometer as well.

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite features a plastic back and frame. It gets features such as email and instant messaging facilities and runs the company's proprietary OS.

Already, Redmi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphones including the Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be launched on March 9. These devices come with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Notably, the 4G model comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 and Note 11 Pro+ 5G gets the power from a Snapdragon 695 SoC. Both devices are powered by a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

