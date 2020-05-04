Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Gets A New Color Variant News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung launched its second-generation true wireless Galaxy Buds Plus in February. The Galaxy Buds Plus has been well received in the market since its launch. The earbuds are currently available in black, white, blue color variant in the market. According to information, Galaxy Buds Plus will get a new color option now.

This information comes from the authentic tipster Evan Blass who shared some pictures which show that the Galaxy Buds Plus could appear in Aura Blue color. However, there is no certainty about the launch date and which markets will get it first.

To recall, the Galaxy Buds Plus have dual dynamic drivers that bring better audio quality than their previous model. The earbuds come with two external speakers that help to improve voice call performance.

The earbud makes impressive moves in battery life. The features of the earbud also include an 85 mAh battery which promises up to 11 hours on a single charge.

The charging case of the Galaxy Buds Plus which is extended 22 hours before everything is backed up. When the buds are completely dead, charging for just two or three minutes on USB-C will give you one hour of using time.

There is also an option to add shortcut for quickly launching Spotify on the mobile. For that just need to press and hold the left earbud to start listening to the music app.

But the company did not include the noise cancellation in the Galaxy Buds Plus. The Galaxy Buds Plus is priced at Rs. 11,276 approximately. There is no doubt that the Galaxy Bud Plus will help the company hit significantly lower price points.

We can expect that the Aura Blue color option will be available soon. Samsung will come up with more color options in its earbuds in the future.

