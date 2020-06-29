ENGLISH

    Samsung is working on the next-generation smartwatch in the Galaxy Watch series sometime soon. Recently, we have been coming across several reports regarding the accessory revealing what we can expect from the same. Now, the company has shared the high-quality press renders of the smartwatch hinting at the possible color variants.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Renders Reveal Possible Color Variants

     

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Renders Leak

    The latest renders leaked by well-known tipster Evan Blass show that the Galaxy Watch 3 will arrive in bronze and black color options. The bronze color option appears to be similar to rose gold. The tipster adds that the color option will be dubbed bronze.

    The bronze variant is likely to feature a 41mm dial while the black variant is claimed to arrive with a 45mm dial. One of the leaked renders show the date Wed 22, which hints that Samsung might announce the next-generation smartwatch on July 22 as it happens to fall on a Wednesday.

    Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Rumored Specs

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has been leaked several times in the past revealing its key specifications. Going by the same, the upcoming smartwatch is likely to arrive in a stainless steel or titanium chassis. The display is said to be protected by Gorilla Glass DX and a rotatable bezel. Reports hint that it will have MIl-STD-810G build and 5ATM water resistance.

    The Samsung Galaxy Watch 41mm variant is said to carry the model number SM-R840 and feature a 1.2-inch display and a 247mAh battery. On the other hand, the larger 45mm variant with the model number SM-R850 is likely to flaunt a larger 1.4-inch display and a bigger 340mAh battery. Notably, the next-generation Samsung smartwatch is tipped to arrive with wireless charging support too.

    Furthermore, it is likely to be equipped with a slew of sensors such as heart rate monitor with blood pressure tracker, ECG, sleep tracker and more. The other goodies expected to be a part of this smartwatch are Tizen OS, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage space and standard connectivity aspects including LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC.

     

    What We Expect

    We can expect that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is believed to be a premium offering from the company. And, previous rumors have hinted at the presence of a titanium variant on an upcoming smartwatch from Samsung. In that case, this new smartwatch from Samsung could be a rival to the other premium offerings including the Apple Watch Series 5.

    Read More About: samsung news smartwatches
    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 7:56 [IST]
    X