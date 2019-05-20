Samsung rolls out One UI update for older smartwatches News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Use new features on your old Samsung smartwatches.

Thanks to Samsung's latest software update, you won't require to switch to the latest Galaxy Watch Active for using the new features. The company has rolled out an update that brings the One UI interface and other new features to the regular Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport, and Gear S3.

You will now get a smoother, a faster One UI seen on the latest Samsung products. Users can also get some of the new watch faces seen on the Active. For health, the new software offers a simpler workout tracking feature using both Samsung Health app and the widget. Users will now be able to track outdoor swimming as well.

Besides, there is heart rate alerts and more detailed sleep tracking that show the average performance according to the user's age group. The Samsung Health app shows the Daily Activities screen right from the start to keep track of your health.

The update also optimizes the battery life of your device by closing background apps and tweaking settings. It also allows for customizing other settings, like screen timeout and brightness.

While these features might not sound great unless you are using them with One UI's memory management, they could come in handy if you aren't used to charging wearables frequently.

