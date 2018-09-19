Withings unveils ‘Steel HR Sport’ hybrid smartwatch

Withings, a French consumer electronics has made a comeback with its new hybrid multi-sport smartwatch for the masses. It was back in the year 2016 when the Finnish networking giant had acquired Withings. Earlier this year Nokia had hinted that it wanted to hand over the reins of Withings, and surprisingly it was Eric Carreel, CEO and co-founder of Withings, who bought back the company. Now, the company has launched a new product for the consumers. And it's not just a new product, the company now has a new logo as well.

Withings has introduced the Steel HR Sport hybrid smartwatch which is a successor of the Steel HR smartwatch that was released back in 2016. The new hybrid multi-sport smartwatch comes with similar features as its predecessor for most of the part. The smartwatch is water resistant and encased inside a stainless steel body.

The Steel HR Sport is integrated with sleep monitoring, heart-rate monitoring and features a 'smart alarm' which as per Withings can wake up the users at an 'optimal time'. Apart from the sleep tracker, there is also a multi-sport tracking feature which can keep a track of more than 10 activities such as running, hiking, swimming, and others. The hybrid smartwatch also has a pedometer which will help users to keep a track of their steps.

The smartwatch features a tiny display up top which shows the notifications, heart rate count and other information. Users can move through the information on the display with the help of the side button. A little dial placed just below it tracks the pedometer count. As for connectivity, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth LE and GPS support. Users get an option to select whether they want to opt-in or opt-out of the alerts. The alerts could be related to calls, texts, calendar, emails and also plus smart notification from the apps.

The Steel HR sport is claimed to offer a battery back-up of up to 25-days with a single charge. We will like to test the smartwatch before we can verify the claim. As we mentioned earlier that the smartwatch is encased within a stainless steel encasing and is 13mm thick and weighs 49g.

As for compatibility, the Steel HR sport is compatible with devices running on Android 6 Marshmallow and iOS 8 or above. The smartwatch is available for sale on the company's official webstore and comes with a price tag of $199.95. Users will also get 1-year of warranty on the smartwatch.