Huami launches Amazefit Verge smartwatch, Health Band 1S, and Huangshan No.1 SoC

Amazefit Verge:

As we mentioned earlier that the Amazefit Verge smartwatch is one of the highly anticipated smartwatch for which the users have been waiting eagerly. The Amazefit Verge comes with various sensors such as built-in GPS, a heart rate monitor (PPG), and an NFC Chip. Let's quickly go through the specs and features offered by the Amazefit Verge smartwatch.

The Amazefit Verge sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display which offers a screen resolution of 360 x 360 pixels. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for screen protection. Huami has used reinforced plastic to design the smartwatch and has used silicon straps which will be easy to replace if damaged.

The smartwatch is backed by a 1.2GHz dual-core processor which is paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of eMMC storage. Amazefit Verge is compatible with the devices running on Android 4.4 KitKat or above, and iOS 9.0 or above.

In terms of connectivity, the Amazefit verge comes with Bluetooth v4.0 LE and Wi-Fi 802.11b/g. The sensors available includes an ambient light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, an accelerometer, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, and an air pressure sensor. The entire package is powered by a 390mAH battery which as per Huami can last up to 5 days with a single charge. The smartwatch is IP 68 rated which makes it dust and water resistant

Health band 1S:

Huami has also introduced a new Health Band 1S which gets an exclusive NFC support along with ECG functionality. Apple has also introduced the ECG feature for the Apple Watch Series 4, however, Huami had announced this feature earlier than Apple and it would be interesting to see how this feature performs in real life situations.

In terms of specs and features, the Huami Health Band 1S features a 1.42-inch OLED display, however, there is no mention about the resolution. The device comes with a support for Bluetooth v4.0 LE connectivity and is compatible with the devices which are running either on Android 4.4 or above, or the iPhones which are running on iOS 9.0 or above.

The Health Band 1S is IP 67 rated which makes it dust and dust resistant. As for the sensor, there are a bunch of them including an ECG reader, an optical heart rate monitor (PPG) and also an accelerometer. The device is powered by a 95mAH battery which as per Huami will last for up to 7 days with a single charge.

Huangshan No.1 SoC:

The third product which Huami has launched along with the Amazefit Verge and Health Band 1 S is the Huangshan No.1 SoC which is designed specifically for low power consumption on the smart wearable devices. As per Huami, the new SoC will not only consume low power but also deliver high performance.

The Huangshan No.1 SoC is manufactured using the 55nm process which is clocked at a frequency of up to 240MHz. The SoC comes embedded with an AON (Always On) ultra-low powered data collection module. This allows the SoC to automatically send sensor data to the internal SRAM to enable fast and stable data storage.

Picing and availability:

As for the pricing and availability the Huami Amazefit Verge comes with a price tag of 799 yuan (Rs 8,428 roughly). The Health Band 1S comes with a price tag of 699 yuan i.e roughly around Rs7,376. As for the availability of the devices in India, Huami has not mentioned any specific timeline for the same, however, we will keep you posted on the same, so stay tuned with us for further updates.