Xiaomi Hey Plus 1s Fitness Tracker Unveiled With Unique Features

Within a few months of launching the Mi Band 4, Xiaomi has reportedly come up with a new fitness tracker in China. Well, the latest offering is called Hey Plus 1s. It is a fitness tracker is loaded with unique features and a multi-functional NFC chip letting users do more than just counting steps.

The Xiaomi Hey Plus 1s is priced at 179 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,770) in China and there is no word regarding the availability of the fitness tracker in the global markets.

Xiaomi Hey Plus 1s Features

The notable aspect of the Xiaomi fitness tracker is its multi-functional NFC chip, which makes the wearable compatible with several smart pass and payment features. Users can register their smart bus ID to use it for payment. Notably, facilities payments during public transit commute.

Furthermore, the fitness tracker facilitates contactless payments too with Alipay offline transaction support in China. What's even more interesting is that developers are building apps and services for the Hey Plus 1s that will be rolled out via future updates. It will support smart locks and can be used as a virtual key for compatible companies.

Its design is a standout aspect as it comes with a rectangular form factor with chamfered edges. The 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 24-bit true-color depth levels and 282 ppi pixel density dominates the front of the wearable. It comes with an unspecified version of Gorilla Glass protection on top for 50ATM underwater resistance. The bands aren't interchangeable but there is an adjustable buckle. Xiaomi Hey Plus 1s features a 120mAh battery with 18 days of lifespan.

The other aspects of the latest fitness tracker from Xiaomi include a heart rate tracker, notifications for calls and messages, calorie and step measurements and sleep monitor. The wearable priced affordable makes us believe that the company will open up a versatile range of features.

What We Think

While we aren't sure if this wearable from Xiaomi will be launched in India and other global markets, one thing that we can expect is that the company might use the platform of the Mi Bands to endorse this new lineup of fitness trackers. However, its launch in India seems doubtful as the Xiaomi Hey Plus did not make its way to the global markets.

