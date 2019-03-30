Xiaomi Mi Band 3 sale surpasses 1 million units in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is one of the best offerings in the fitness market.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is an affordable fitness wearable device available right now. It is one of the value for money offerings in the fitness market category. Now, it looks like Xiaomi has reached a milestone with the sales of this fitness band in the Indian market.

We say so as Xiaomi has taken to Twitter to announce that it has surpassed one million units of sales of the Mi Band 3 in India since its launch in September 2018. The company also touts that it is the top wearable brand in the country right now.

Mi Band 3 is available via both online and offline. It is priced at Rs. 1,999 and has helped the company reach the second spot in the wearable market in the world. With this device, the company has grabbed a market share of 12.6% in Q4 2019. What makes it an interesting device is that it comes with features such as exceptional battery life, bright display, sleep tracking capability, etc. apart from the regular functionalities of a fitness band. And, all this comes at an affordable price point.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 specs

Talking about specifications, the Mi Band 3 comes fitted with a 0.78-inch OLED display with a resolution of 128 x 80 pixels and supports swipe gestures. The device gets the power from an 110mAh Li-ion battery touted to deliver up to 20 days of battery life. It has Bluetooth 4.2 LE for connectivity and is compatible with devices running iOS 9.0 and above and Android 4.4 and above.

The fitness band offers tracking capabilities and can count steps, analyze sleep patterns, count calories burnt, heart rate, etc. It is water resistant and can withstand up to 50 meters underwater. It comes with the Mi Fit app that sends notifications, sets alarm, shows fitness data and do a lot more.